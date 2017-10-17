Small Town Titans Release Me, Myself and Monster' Video

The new promotions clip is the for the band's new single "Me, Myself, and Monster, which was recorded live at Hybrid Studios by Kevin Soffera and Springwood Productions.

vocalist and bassist Phil Freeman had the following to say about the track, "The song is about accepting and striking balance with the darkest parts of oneself.

"Anyone who says they could never commit an evil deed is probably the first person that will, at some point, blindly and ignorantly commit it. Once you acknowledge your ability to become a monster, that's the path to becoming a better person." Watch the video here.