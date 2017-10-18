Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Fifth Harmony Tease 'Can You See' From 'The Star' Soundtrack
10-18-2017
Fifth Harmony

(Radio.com) Fifth Harmony have shared behind the scenes footage from the making of their new song, "Can You See." It's taken from the soundtrack of upcoming animated holiday film, The Star.

In a clip the group shared on Twitter, Fifth Harmony is seen working on the song, interspersed with scenes from the movie, which revolves around the first Christmas.

"'Can You See' is a beautiful song that follows a story of the star. It's a very inspirational song," explains member Ally Brooke in the video. "I hope that when people hear this song they feel the emotion behind it. We were all just very drawn to this song," adds Lauren Jauregui.

The Star: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will arrive in stores and online October 27, 2017. The album will include new music from Kelsea Ballerini, Mariah Carey and more. See the full tracklist here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

