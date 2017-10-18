Fifth Harmony Tease 'Can You See' From 'The Star' Soundtrack

In a clip the group shared on Twitter, Fifth Harmony is seen working on the song, interspersed with scenes from the movie, which revolves around the first Christmas.

"'Can You See' is a beautiful song that follows a story of the star. It's a very inspirational song," explains member Ally Brooke in the video. "I hope that when people hear this song they feel the emotion behind it. We were all just very drawn to this song," adds Lauren Jauregui.

The Star: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will arrive in stores and online October 27, 2017. The album will include new music from Kelsea Ballerini, Mariah Carey and more. See the full tracklist here.