|
Inviolate Release 'Broken Cycle' Music Videdo
.
Inviolate has released their brand new music video for their track "Broken Cycle". The song is the second single from their recently released album "The Insomniac's Dream". The visual "Broken Cycle" was shot by Chance White of White Flame Studios at both the complex of the Safety Wolf facility and Atlanta's Big Peach Studios. The band had this to say "Musically we wanted the song to build from soft and haunted at the beginning to a feeling of resolution and agency by the end. You're taking a stand and saying 'I refuse to play the victim to my circumstances' but there's acknowledgment that you can't always go at it alone. "You have people in your corner who have your back when you might falter. The imagery of the swordswomen embodies that aspect of the lyrics. Watch the video here.
The visual "Broken Cycle" was shot by Chance White of White Flame Studios at both the complex of the Safety Wolf facility and Atlanta's Big Peach Studios.
The band had this to say "Musically we wanted the song to build from soft and haunted at the beginning to a feeling of resolution and agency by the end. You're taking a stand and saying 'I refuse to play the victim to my circumstances' but there's acknowledgment that you can't always go at it alone.
"You have people in your corner who have your back when you might falter. The imagery of the swordswomen embodies that aspect of the lyrics. Watch the video here.
• Tom Petty Laid To Rest In Private Service In Pacific Palisades
• Metallica Stream Previously Unreleased 'Master Of Puppets' Demo
• Black Sabbath Release Paranoid Video From Final Concert
• New Photo Of Rami Malek As Queen's Freddie Mercury Goes Online
• Singled Out: Legend's Frostbite
• Paul McCartney Leads Record Store Day Black Friday Exclusives
• Marilyn Manson Compares Justin Bieber To A Girl
• MGMT Return With First New Song In Four Years 'Little Dark Age'
• The Ramones Expand 'Rocket To Russia' For 40th Anniversary
• Tony Iommi Reflects On Led Paul Award Honor Ahead Of Reveal
• Inviolate Release 'Broken Cycle' Music Videdo
• Morrissey Releases 'Spent the Day in Bed' Video
• A Perfect Circle Streaming New Song 'The Doomed'
• Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea
• Metallica Call On Fans To Help With Upcoming Releases
• Niall Horan Previews 'Flicker' Album Via Twitter
• Liam Payne Announces New Single 'Bedroom Floor'
• Kelsea Ballerini Releases Acoustic Version Of 'Legends'
• Kacey Musgraves Shares Wedding Photos
• Old Dominion Announce North American Tour
• Fifth Harmony Tease 'Can You See' From 'The Star' Soundtrack
• Carrie Underwood Reveals The One Animal That She Doesn't Like
• DJ Khaled Seeks Diddy's Guidance for Son's First Birthday Party
• Rihanna Honored In Neighborhood She Grew Up In
• Pink Sings Fall-Themed Hashtag Songs On 'Fallon'
• Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon Wants Packers to Sign Colin Kaepernick
• Ed Sheeran Seriously Injures His Arm In Accident
• Aaron Carter Has Returned To Rehab
• Joe Jonas Engaged To 'Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner
• Taylor Swift Seen Filming New Video in London
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.