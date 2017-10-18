|
Liam Payne Announces New Single 'Bedroom Floor'
(Radio.com) Former One Direction singer Liam Payne has announced a new single that will be titled "Bedroom Floor" and is scheduled to be released later this week. The singer shared a short snippet of instrumental audio, and what may be a tease for the track's music video via his official Instagram account, earlier this week. Fans won't have long to wait, the latest from the former One Direction singer arrives this Friday, Oct. 20. Check out the teasers here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
