Kenny Chesney Announces Trip Around the Sun Tour
10-19-2017
.
Kenny Chesney

(Radio.com) Country superstar Kenny Chesney will launch his Trip Around the Sun Tour in Tampa, Florida on April 21, 2018. Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay are set to open.

"There's nothing like a stadium full of people coming together to remind you what life's about. The energy, the moments, the fun," Chesney said in a press release. "Every single one of these artists who're coming out with us for Trip Around the Sun live their lives the exact same way: They work hard, they appreciate what they're given, and they love music every bit as much as they love life. I, personally, can't wait to see this show hit the road."

In 2017, the singer's only stadium show took place at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. He will return to the venue for the final scheduled date of his 2018 tour and will share the stage with Dierks Bentley, the Brothers Osborne and Lay.

"Playing those two nights in Foxboro this year made me really want to get out there with all the people who LIVE this music," Chesney said. "We have so much fun, so much life, so many memories — all tied up in these shows and these songs. I am ready to get out there and kick into another summer where we can all celebrate how lucky we are to love life and be able to come together." See the dates here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

