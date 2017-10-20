|
Singled Out: Silk9's I Don't Know
.
Silk9 released their brand new EP "Retribution" today (October 20th) and to celebrate we asked Anthony Leone to tell us about the single "I Don't Know". Here is the story: So I'm sitting here and gathering my thoughts to explain our new single "I Don't Know" as well as the concept and ideas behind the new EP "Retribution" It couldn't be a more perfect time to talk about this song. "I Don't Know" is based on a feeling I think we all find ourselves dealing with as we make our way through life. It's hard sometimes to understand why things happen the way they do. Through life we find many obstacles to overcome. We make our way without knowing how each decision will impact our future or those that we cherish. The new single "I Don't Know" is a journey of ups and downs. Some days we feel like we can conquer the world, other days not so much. Lately, I'm realizing that the days where I don't feel motivated are the days that I let the negativity of others alter my views, values and dreams. The most difficult thing in life is staying focused on what brings us fulfilment knowing that negativity will always be in our lives, we just can't let that consume us. Starting with an in your face hard rock tune like "Knife In My Back" and bookending with my favorite song on the EP "Damage." The ride we give the listener through these 5 songs is very special. We really did think this through and although this is not a concept album on the lines of Queensryche's Operation Mindcrime. I think that everything flows and tells a story from our highest points to our lowest points in life. I've always said that life is a train ride through peaks and valleys. Staying on the peak as long as you can is the trick! There is so much more I would like to write about the beginning of SiLK9 up to the current status. It would be a book for sure. I think I'll keep documenting events and maybe someday I'll turn it all over to Jon at RFL records and he can get me published. For now it's all about "RETRIBUTION" I hope each of you that have the opportunity to read this will jump on to rflrecords.com and grab the EP or grab it through digital download on October 20th. From myself, Justin Walker, Charlie "Dawg" Hughes and Scott Boyd, Keep Rockin' and we hope to see you all at a show and please come see us at our merch booth! Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
So I'm sitting here and gathering my thoughts to explain our new single "I Don't Know" as well as the concept and ideas behind the new EP "Retribution"
It couldn't be a more perfect time to talk about this song. "I Don't Know" is based on a feeling I think we all find ourselves dealing with as we make our way through life. It's hard sometimes to understand why things happen the way they do. Through life we find many obstacles to overcome. We make our way without knowing how each decision will impact our future or those that we cherish.
The new single "I Don't Know" is a journey of ups and downs. Some days we feel like we can conquer the world, other days not so much. Lately, I'm realizing that the days where I don't feel motivated are the days that I let the negativity of others alter my views, values and dreams. The most difficult thing in life is staying focused on what brings us fulfilment knowing that negativity will always be in our lives, we just can't let that consume us.
Starting with an in your face hard rock tune like "Knife In My Back" and bookending with my favorite song on the EP "Damage." The ride we give the listener through these 5 songs is very special. We really did think this through and although this is not a concept album on the lines of Queensryche's Operation Mindcrime. I think that everything flows and tells a story from our highest points to our lowest points in life. I've always said that life is a train ride through peaks and valleys. Staying on the peak as long as you can is the trick!
There is so much more I would like to write about the beginning of SiLK9 up to the current status. It would be a book for sure. I think I'll keep documenting events and maybe someday I'll turn it all over to Jon at RFL records and he can get me published. For now it's all about "RETRIBUTION" I hope each of you that have the opportunity to read this will jump on to rflrecords.com and grab the EP or grab it through digital download on October 20th.
From myself, Justin Walker, Charlie "Dawg" Hughes and Scott Boyd, Keep Rockin' and we hope to see you all at a show and please come see us at our merch booth!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
• Eagles Stream Previously Unreleased Hotel California Recording
• Rush Expand A Farewell To Kings For Anniversary Reissues
• George Michael Celebrated With Nostalgic 'Fantasy' Video
• Elvis Costello And Bonnie Raitt Remember Tom Petty
• Singled Out: Silk9's I Don't Know
• Linkin Park Fans Create Message Ahead of Chester Bennington Tribute
• Evanescence Release 'Imperfection' Music Video
• Judas Priest Launch Rock Hall Fan Vote Campaign
• Whitesnake Release The Purple Tour Live Package
• Drake Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Gord Downie
• Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong And Kat Von D Team Up
• The Tragically Hip Frontman Gord Downie Dead At 53
• Evanescence Blow Fans And Critics Away With Orchestra Show
• Five Finger Death Punch Have Completely Finished New Album
• Tom DeLonge Crowdfunding A Spaceship
• Katy Perry Gets Stuck On Prop At He Nashville Show
• Country Stars Honor Vegas Victims At CMT's Artists of the Year Ceremony
• Selena Gomez Praises Demi Lovato's 'Simply Complicated' Documentary
• Shawn Mendes Announces 'MTV Unplugged' Album
• Gucci Mane Releases 'Back On' Music Video
• Kelly Clarkson Streams New Track 'Meaning of Life'
• Dolly Parton Reveals Hurricane Relief Efforts Details
• Eminem Surprises Pistons Fans At Season Opener
• Lil Uzi Vert Pulls Plug On Tour With Playboi Carti
• Cardi B Performs 'Bodak Yellow' On Jimmy Kimmel
• Charlie Puth Releases 'How Long' Music Video
• Ty Dolla $ign Release 'Don't Judge Me' Featuring Future, Swae Lee
• Niall Horan Talks Debut Album 'Flicker'
• Ed Sheeran Cancels Tour Dates Due To Injury
• Frank Ocean Wins In Father's $14.5M Libel Lawsuit
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.