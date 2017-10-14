|
Migos Announce Collaborations With Drake, Big Sean, Travis Scott (Week in Review)
.
Migos Announce Collaborations With Drake, Big Sean, Travis Scott was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Migos released their second studio album Culture in February and its followup Culture 2 could drop as soon as this month (via XXL). Culture 2 still doesn't have a release date, but Quavo, Offset and Takeoff sat down with MTV News to discuss the album's A-list guest appearances. "We got a lot of records. We got records with Ty Dolla $ign, records with Big Sean, records with Drake, records with Travis--we gon' keep it going," Quavo said. While Culture 2 gets the finishing touches, Quavo said in a recent Beats 1 interview that he's working on some movie scripts for the Migos crew, in the tradition of great '90s hip-hop movies. Read more - here.
