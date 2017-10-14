Migos Announce Collaborations With Drake, Big Sean, Travis Scott

"We got a lot of records. We got records with Ty Dolla $ign, records with Big Sean, records with Drake, records with Travis--we gon' keep it going," Quavo said.

While Culture 2 gets the finishing touches, Quavo said in a recent Beats 1 interview that he's working on some movie scripts for the Migos crew, in the tradition of great '90s hip-hop movies. Read more - here.