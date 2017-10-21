Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Brett Eldredge Releases Romantic 'The Long Way' Video (Week in Review)

.
Brett Eldredge

Brett Eldredge Releases Romantic 'The Long Way' Video was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Brett Eldredge is in a romantic mood for his latest music video, "The Long Way." After meeting up in a bar, the clip captures the country star as he spends the day with a love interest.

The couple cruise back roads in a vintage convertible, winding their way to an old mansion that they explore. The couple dance around in a pond before heading back to the car, with the clip ending on the same date scene from the opening.

Was it all just the singer describing the perfect date to his companion? Watch and decide for yourself - here.

