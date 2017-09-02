Mother of Charlottesville Gives VMA Tribute

Heyer's mother, Susan Bro, appeared at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards to pay tribute to her daughter and recognize the nominees for Best Fight Against the System. Bro also announced the creation of the Heather Heyer Foundation, a social justice organization founded in her daughter's memory.

"Only 15 days ago, my daughter Heather was killed protesting racism," Bro said. "I miss her, but I know she's here tonight. I have been deeply moved to see people across the world find inspiration in her courage." Read more here.