Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Pete Townshend To Rock The Tonight Show This Week
09-07-2017
.
Pete Townshend

(hennemusic) Pete Townshend of The Who will perform on NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, September 8. Joined by singer Alfie Boe, the appearance is to promote Townshend's short US run of his Classic Quadrophenia stage show this month, which kicked off at the Tanglewood Music Center in Lenox, MA on September 2

The project sees The Who guitarist create a new orchestral version of the band's 1973 concept album based around lead character Jimmy's search for an identity amongst the mods and rockers in mid-60s Brighton.

Boe, Billy Idol and a full symphony orchestra and chorus will join Townshend for the five-show run, while Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder will make a guest appearance during the Chicago, IL stop on September 13

"I'm thrilled to be bringing Classic Quadrophenia stateside through the month of September," says Townshend. "Melding the contrasting sounds of Quadrophenia with a symphony has been a really unique and powerful way to reach a wide audience of classical and pop music lovers alike. I couldn't be more excited to see it continue in the U.S."

Townshend released Classic Quadrophenia on CD in 2015 in sync with its premiere at London's Royal Albert Hall, where he was joined by Boe alongside The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted Zeigler and the London Oriana Choir; the performance was later issued on CD and DVD. Read more and watch the video for "Love Reign O'er Me" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Pete Townshend Music, DVDs, Books and more

Pete Townshend T-shirts and Posters

More Pete Townshend News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Pete Townshend To Rock The Tonight Show This Week

The Who and Pete Townshend Reissues Announced

The Who's Pete Townshend Helping Grenfell Tower Fire Victims

Pete Townshend Recruits Billy Idol For Quadrophenia Shows

The Who's Pete Townshend Reinvigorated By Recent Live Shows

Desert Trip Wasn't Great For The Who's Pete Townshend

Pete Townshend In The Studio Looking Back At Deep End Band

Pete Townshend In The Studio For Who's Next Anniversary

Pete Townshend Releasing Classic Solo Concert On DVD

Andy 'Thunderclap' Newman Dead At 73


More Stories for Pete Townshend

Pete Townshend Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters Reveal New Album's Superstar Guest- U2 Stream New Song 'You're The Best Thing About Me'- Dave Matthews Band Hosts Star-Studded Charlottesville Benefit Concert- more

Metallica Frontman James Hetfield Takes Fall From Stage- Guns N' Roses And Former Guitarist Didn't 'Quit Pretty'- Slipknot Members Doing Q&A At Documentary Premiere- more

Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker Dead At 67- Foo Fighters Cover Classic AC/DC Song- Robert Plant Streams New Song 'Bones Of Saints'- Metallica Share Video From Euro Tour- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Trademarking Phrases From Her New Album?- Michael Jackson's Estate Announces Spooky 'Scream' Album- Justin Bieber Explains Why He Unfollowed Floyd Mayweather- more

Lil Wayne's Daughter Says He Is 'Fine' Following Seizures- Miranda Lambert Leads CMA 2017 Awards Nominations- Kelly Clarkson Teases Her New Single 'Love So Soft'- more

Lil Wayne Reportedly Hospitalized After Seizures- Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'Ready For It?'- Sam Smith Announces New Song 'Too Good At Goodbyes'- Zayn Malik- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters Reveal New Album's Superstar Guest

U2 Stream New Song 'You're The Best Thing About Me'

Dave Matthews Band Hosts Star-Studded Charlottesville Benefit Concert

Radiohead Star Laments Judge's Decision In Stage-Collapse Trial

Rush In The Studio For 'Signals' 35th Anniversary

David Gilmour Hints At Releasing New Solo Album

Sleeping With Sirens Release New Song 'Trouble'

Rolling Stones Preview Sticky Fingers Release

Pete Townshend To Rock The Tonight Show This Week

Beck Releases 'Up All Night' Music Video

Mark Hoppus Releases Song To Benefit Dogs Affected By Hurricane Harvey

David Crosby Releases New Song 'Sky Trails'

Green Day Perform Rarities During Hurricane Harvey Benefit Show

Singled Out: Frenchie's SMR GRLZ

Metallica Frontman James Hetfield Takes Fall From Stage

Guns N' Roses And Former Guitarist Didn't 'Quit Pretty'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Trademarking Phrases From Her New Album?

Michael Jackson's Estate Announces Spooky 'Scream' Album

Justin Bieber Explains Why He Unfollowed Floyd Mayweather

Blake Shelton Announces New Single 'I'll Name the Dogs'

Martin Shkreli Puts Rare $2 Million Wu-Tang Clan CD on eBay

Michel Gondry Reveals Unreleased Beyonce Project

Jo Dee Messina Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Dustin Lynch Announces Hurricane Harvey Benefit Concert

Brad Paisley To Headline Cancer Benefit at Grand Ole Opry

Kevin Gates Releases New Video For 'What If'

Shawn Mendes Releases 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back' Live Video

Fifth Harmony Play Pictionary With Song Titles

Madonna Can't Convince FedEx That She's Madonna

Thomas Rhett Talks New Album 'Life Changes'

Petition Launch For Prince To Replace Historic Statue

Lil Wayne's Daughter Says He Is 'Fine' Following Seizures

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.