Kristen Bell Sings 'Frozen' Songs at Hurricane Irma Shelter

Bell, who starred as "Anna" in the film, hopped onstage at the Meadow Woods Middle School to sing "For the First Time in Forever." "Thank you so much @IMKristenBell for stopping by and encouraging us with your beautiful voice and positive message!" the school wrote on Twitter. "Continue spreading joy!"

"When #HurrcaneIrma is at your heels, there's only one thing to do: get to a shelter, grab a mic and SING," Bell tweeted about the heartwarming moment. "When youre #singinginahurricane, your volunteer back up dancers can & will steal the show. Richard and Rebecca everyone!"

Bell's good deeds during the hurricane extended beyond her shelter serenade. She also helped Frozen co-star Josh Gad's family find shelter before the storm slammed into Florida.

"So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma," Gad shared on Instagram. "When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew. They don't make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above."Read more here.