Macklemore Honors His Grandma Helen Who Survived Breast Cancer
09-18-2017
(Radio.com) As one of the headliners at this year's We Can Survive concert, a fundraiser for the battle against breast cancer, rapper Macklemore has a very close and personal connection with that ongoing fight.

"My grandma was diagnosed with breast cancer when I was probably around four or five years old. And if she wouldn't have had resources, if she wouldn't have had access, if she wouldn't have had health insurance, she wouldn't be here today," he shared during an exclusive interview with Radio.com.

"She just hit 100 years old. It's my grandma Helen. She's very special to me in my life. She was the star of my last music video, actually, which is not what really my grandma means to me, but a very cool way to celebrate her 100th birthday," he said, referencing the feel-good clip for his single, "Glorious."

"She has been kind of my style icon. The funniest person in my family, she is a gem," he added. "She was able to fight breast cancer, but for quite a while it wasn't looking like she was gonna make it. It was very close. I wouldn't have grown up with my grandma the way that I did, like so many kids don't get to. So it's near and dear to my heart."

Macklemore revealed how he made the initial connection with his grandmother over a shared love of fashion. Read more here.

