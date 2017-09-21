|
Blitzen Trapper Release 'Rebel' Video
.
(CBPR) Blitzen Trapper have premiered their new video "Rebel". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Wild and Reckless", which will be released on heavyweight vinyl LP, CD & digital on November 3rd. We were sent the following details about the unique effort. Earlier this year, the Portland, OR-based band accomplished a unique feat for a rock band who has been releasing albums and touring for the better part of two decades: a staged musical titled Wild & Reckless that ran for 28 performances at Portland Center Stage. Today, the band is announcing a new album of the same title that was born from the stage production and as a companion to their 2008 breakthrough album Furr and released the video for the track "Rebel". Watch it here. "'Rebel' is a song about a guy who for the love of a girl follows in his father's footsteps only to find it to be a scam," explains principal and frontman Eric Earley. "After several tries at the American dream he ends up selling cocaine to blue bloods in the Hollywood hills. Something of a lost Raymond Carver story with shambling near-country soundtrack." The album Wild & Reckless was born from the stage production that the band spent the better part of a year producing. The half musical, half rock-opera dealt with heroin abuse, desperation, true love and western power structures. The story evoked a bygone era of Portland with this sci-fi love story, featuring a rock-and-roll score that paired unreleased songs with favorites from the band's catalog.
Earlier this year, the Portland, OR-based band accomplished a unique feat for a rock band who has been releasing albums and touring for the better part of two decades: a staged musical titled Wild & Reckless that ran for 28 performances at Portland Center Stage. Today, the band is announcing a new album of the same title that was born from the stage production and as a companion to their 2008 breakthrough album Furr and released the video for the track "Rebel". Watch it here.
"'Rebel' is a song about a guy who for the love of a girl follows in his father's footsteps only to find it to be a scam," explains principal and frontman Eric Earley. "After several tries at the American dream he ends up selling cocaine to blue bloods in the Hollywood hills. Something of a lost Raymond Carver story with shambling near-country soundtrack."
The album Wild & Reckless was born from the stage production that the band spent the better part of a year producing. The half musical, half rock-opera dealt with heroin abuse, desperation, true love and western power structures. The story evoked a bygone era of Portland with this sci-fi love story, featuring a rock-and-roll score that paired unreleased songs with favorites from the band's catalog.
CBPR submitted this story.
• Iron Maiden Preview The Book Of Souls Concert Film And Live Album
• Foo Fighters Cover AC/DC Classic With Hives Frontman
• Bruce Springsteen Releases '78 Show for Hurricane Relief
• Linkin Park Release 'One More Light' Video
• New Order Settle Legal Issues With Former Bassist Peter Hook
• Metallica Stream Previously Unreleased Live Recording Of Classic Song
• Bob Dylan Announces 'Gospel Years' Bootleg Box Set
• Arcade Fire Release Cover Of John Lennon's 'Mind Games'
• Phish To Play New Year's Eve Shows At Madison Square Garden
• Billy Corgan Previews His 'Pillbox' Short Film
• Blitzen Trapper Release 'Rebel' Video
• Deep Purple Singer Addresses Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea
• Guns N' Roses Guitarist Gilby Clarke Announces Micro Tour
• Punk Band Accidentally Pressed Onto Beyonce Vinyl
• Revolution Saints Release 'I Wouldn't Change A Thing' Video
• Carrie Underwood Sued Over 'Something in the Water'
• Ariana Grande Almost Falls Off Stage During Concert
• Jay-Z Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime Performance?
• Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, Midland Announce Tour
• Randy Travis Street Sign Unveiled In His Hometown
• Taylor Swift Releases Behind The Scenes Clip
• Artists Send Thoughts And Prayers to Mexico City Following Earthquake
• Jason Aldean Announces Annual 'Concert for the Cure' Benefit
• Demi Lovato Will Discuss Sexuality In New Documentary
• Migos' Offset Honors Grandmother With Cancer Research Campaign
• Miranda Lambert Performs with Father and Boyfriend Anderson East
• Ty Dolla $ign Announces 'Beach House 3' Release With 2 New Songs
• Thomas Rhett's Wife Lauren Akins Jokes that Daughter Cut Her Hair
• Singled Out: Nick Dean's How Did We?
• Miley Cyrus Releases 'Younger Now' Album Details
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.