Blitzen Trapper Release 'Rebel' Video

. (CBPR) Blitzen Trapper have premiered their new video "Rebel". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Wild and Reckless", which will be released on heavyweight vinyl LP, CD & digital on November 3rd. We were sent the following details about the unique effort. Earlier this year, the Portland, OR-based band accomplished a unique feat for a rock band who has been releasing albums and touring for the better part of two decades: a staged musical titled Wild & Reckless that ran for 28 performances at Portland Center Stage. Today, the band is announcing a new album of the same title that was born from the stage production and as a companion to their 2008 breakthrough album Furr and released the video for the track "Rebel". Watch it here. "'Rebel' is a song about a guy who for the love of a girl follows in his father's footsteps only to find it to be a scam," explains principal and frontman Eric Earley. "After several tries at the American dream he ends up selling cocaine to blue bloods in the Hollywood hills. Something of a lost Raymond Carver story with shambling near-country soundtrack." The album Wild & Reckless was born from the stage production that the band spent the better part of a year producing. The half musical, half rock-opera dealt with heroin abuse, desperation, true love and western power structures. The story evoked a bygone era of Portland with this sci-fi love story, featuring a rock-and-roll score that paired unreleased songs with favorites from the band's catalog.



Following the success of the production, the band took 7 original songs from the production and developed the theme further into the 12 songs that comprise the new album Wild & Reckless.



Frontman Eric Earley also sees the record as a companion and extention of their 2008 album Furr. "Wild and Reckless" is something like a cross-eyed stepchild to Furr, in that it chronicles the darker dystopian stories of rural and suburban west coast death-drive via a riffing psychedelic landscape. Ten years after Furr with all its talk of murder and the end of the western world, it seems there's more to tell."



Blitzen Trapper is Eric Earley (songwriter/singer), Erik Menteer (guitar, keyboard), Brian Adrian Koch (drums, vocals), Michael Van Pelt (bass) and Marty Marquis (keyboard, vocals). Wild & Reckless was produced by Eric Earley and Michael Van Pelt and was recorded by Gregg Williams at The Trench, in Portland, Oregon. It was mixed by James Brown (Foo Fighters, Kings Of Leon, Blitzen Trapper's All Across This Land) at The Union.



Wild & Reckless tracklist:

1) Rebel

2) Wild & Reckless

3) Forever Pt. 1

4) Joanna

5) No Man's Land

6) Stolen Hearts

7) Dance With Me

8) Love Live On

9) When I'm Dying

10) Baby Won't You Turn Me On

11) Forever Pt. 2

12) Wind Don't Always Blow CBPR submitted this story.

