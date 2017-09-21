Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Blitzen Trapper Release 'Rebel' Video
09-21-2017
.
Blitzen Trapper

(CBPR) Blitzen Trapper have premiered their new video "Rebel". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Wild and Reckless", which will be released on heavyweight vinyl LP, CD & digital on November 3rd. We were sent the following details about the unique effort.

Earlier this year, the Portland, OR-based band accomplished a unique feat for a rock band who has been releasing albums and touring for the better part of two decades: a staged musical titled Wild & Reckless that ran for 28 performances at Portland Center Stage. Today, the band is announcing a new album of the same title that was born from the stage production and as a companion to their 2008 breakthrough album Furr and released the video for the track "Rebel". Watch it here.

"'Rebel' is a song about a guy who for the love of a girl follows in his father's footsteps only to find it to be a scam," explains principal and frontman Eric Earley. "After several tries at the American dream he ends up selling cocaine to blue bloods in the Hollywood hills. Something of a lost Raymond Carver story with shambling near-country soundtrack."

The album Wild & Reckless was born from the stage production that the band spent the better part of a year producing. The half musical, half rock-opera dealt with heroin abuse, desperation, true love and western power structures. The story evoked a bygone era of Portland with this sci-fi love story, featuring a rock-and-roll score that paired unreleased songs with favorites from the band's catalog.

Following the success of the production, the band took 7 original songs from the production and developed the theme further into the 12 songs that comprise the new album Wild & Reckless.

Frontman Eric Earley also sees the record as a companion and extention of their 2008 album Furr. "Wild and Reckless" is something like a cross-eyed stepchild to Furr, in that it chronicles the darker dystopian stories of rural and suburban west coast death-drive via a riffing psychedelic landscape. Ten years after Furr with all its talk of murder and the end of the western world, it seems there's more to tell."

Blitzen Trapper is Eric Earley (songwriter/singer), Erik Menteer (guitar, keyboard), Brian Adrian Koch (drums, vocals), Michael Van Pelt (bass) and Marty Marquis (keyboard, vocals). Wild & Reckless was produced by Eric Earley and Michael Van Pelt and was recorded by Gregg Williams at The Trench, in Portland, Oregon. It was mixed by James Brown (Foo Fighters, Kings Of Leon, Blitzen Trapper's All Across This Land) at The Union.

Wild & Reckless tracklist:
1) Rebel
2) Wild & Reckless
3) Forever Pt. 1
4) Joanna
5) No Man's Land
6) Stolen Hearts
7) Dance With Me
8) Love Live On
9) When I'm Dying
10) Baby Won't You Turn Me On
11) Forever Pt. 2
12) Wind Don't Always Blow

CBPR submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Blitzen Trapper Music, DVDs, Books and more

Blitzen Trapper T-shirts and Posters

More Blitzen Trapper News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Blitzen Trapper Release 'Rebel' Video

Blitzen Trapper Announce European Tour


More Stories for Blitzen Trapper

Blitzen Trapper Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
AC/DC's Phil Rudd Cancels Fall Tour- Iron Maiden Preview The Book Of Souls Concert Film And Live Album- Foo Fighters Cover AC/DC Classic With Hives Frontman- Bruce Springsteen- more

Deep Purple Singer Addresses Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea- Guns N' Roses Guitarist Gilby Clarke Announces Micro Tour- Punk Band Accidentally Pressed Onto Beyonce Vinyl- more

Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Concert- Paul McCartney And Bruce Springsteen Jam Beatles Classic- Foo Fighters' 'Carpool Karaoke' Tease Revealed-Metallica- more

Page Too:
Rapper Mystikal Indicted On Rape and Kidnapping Charges- Carrie Underwood Sued Over 'Something in the Water'- Ariana Grande Almost Falls Off Stage During Concert- more

Miley Cyrus Releases 'Younger Now' Album Details- Liam Payne and Zedd Release 'Get Low' Video- Jake Owen Launches Hurricane Irma Relief Campaign- Macklemore And Kesha- more

Lady Gaga Cancels More Shows Due To Health Issue- Niall Horan Releases New Song 'Too Much To Ask'- Shania Twain Shares New Song 'We Got Something They Don't'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC's Phil Rudd Cancels Fall Tour

Iron Maiden Preview The Book Of Souls Concert Film And Live Album

Foo Fighters Cover AC/DC Classic With Hives Frontman

Bruce Springsteen Releases '78 Show for Hurricane Relief

Linkin Park Release 'One More Light' Video

New Order Settle Legal Issues With Former Bassist Peter Hook

Metallica Stream Previously Unreleased Live Recording Of Classic Song

Bob Dylan Announces 'Gospel Years' Bootleg Box Set

Arcade Fire Release Cover Of John Lennon's 'Mind Games'

Phish To Play New Year's Eve Shows At Madison Square Garden

Billy Corgan Previews His 'Pillbox' Short Film

Blitzen Trapper Release 'Rebel' Video

Deep Purple Singer Addresses Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea

Guns N' Roses Guitarist Gilby Clarke Announces Micro Tour

Punk Band Accidentally Pressed Onto Beyonce Vinyl

Revolution Saints Release 'I Wouldn't Change A Thing' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Rapper Mystikal Indicted On Rape and Kidnapping Charges

Carrie Underwood Sued Over 'Something in the Water'

Ariana Grande Almost Falls Off Stage During Concert

Jay-Z Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime Performance?

Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, Midland Announce Tour

Randy Travis Street Sign Unveiled In His Hometown

Taylor Swift Releases Behind The Scenes Clip

Artists Send Thoughts And Prayers to Mexico City Following Earthquake

Jason Aldean Announces Annual 'Concert for the Cure' Benefit

Demi Lovato Will Discuss Sexuality In New Documentary

Migos' Offset Honors Grandmother With Cancer Research Campaign

Miranda Lambert Performs with Father and Boyfriend Anderson East

Ty Dolla $ign Announces 'Beach House 3' Release With 2 New Songs

Thomas Rhett's Wife Lauren Akins Jokes that Daughter Cut Her Hair

Singled Out: Nick Dean's How Did We?

Miley Cyrus Releases 'Younger Now' Album Details

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.