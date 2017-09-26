Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Set The Charge's Everything But Me
09-26-2017
.
Set The Charge

Set The Charge just released their brand new studio album "Sky Goes On" and we asked Anthony Vincent to tell us about the song "Everything But Me". Here is the story:

Everything But Me was written when I was 20 years old. The song was originally titled "Too Free" it was a couple of keys lower and performed on an acoustic guitar in a 90s alternative esq style. I wrote the lyrics pretty quickly, not about anything in particular but back then I felt like I was speaking about my struggles of not being able to find my way with music, especially with the pressures of needing to make money and figure out what to do as a "career". Years later, I stuck with music, I found my way, but the lyrics oddly suite 30 year old me more than it did 20 year old me.

I rediscovered this song again while sifting through old songs in my hard drive and i presented it to the guys to be a song on the album. We took it, made some adjustments and made it work. We decided to release it as a single because the plan was to do a 20 style version of our single so that we could promote our album through my ten second songs youtube channel. And I figured what better song to translate into a multiple style version than "Everything But Me" ? Having the lyrics say "I feel I've become everything but me" as I'm singing in different voices. Seemed fitting lol

I don't want to go into detail of what the song means to me because I think for the most part people can put two and two together. I also think it's important to say as little as possible, so that the music can not only speak for itself but also speak to you.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

