Man Arrested For Suspected Involvement in Young Dolph Shooting

Corey McClendon, 43, was arrested yesterday (Sept. 27) on suspicion of attempted murder following the altercation, which involved three men. Police are still looking for two other suspects, reports Billboard.

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck told a local television station that the rapper was "targeted because of who he is and some kind of beef that's ongoing." He added that he thinks the attack that left Dolph critically wounded was due to a previous altercation that "he brought with him from across the United States." Read more here.