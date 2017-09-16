Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Who Icon Pete Townshend's Late Night TV Performance Goes Online

.
Pete Townshend

The Who Icon Pete Townshend's Late Night TV Performance Goes Online was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) Pete Townshend performed The Who classic, "Love Reign O'er Me", on NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on September 8, and video from the program is streaming online.

The rocker was joined by singer Alfie Boe, house band The Roots and a small orchestra for the track from his 2015 CD, "Classic Quadrophenia", which delivered a new orchestral version of The Who's 1973 concept album based around lead character Jimmy's search for an identity amongst the mods and rockers in mid-60s Brighton.

Townshend, Boe and Billy Idol are currently bringing the project to fans on a five-show mini-tour of the US, with Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder set to make a guest appearance during the Chicago, IL stop on September 13.

"Melding the contrasting sounds of Quadrophenia with a symphony has been a really unique and powerful way to reach a wide audience of classical and pop music lovers alike," says the guitarist. "I couldn't be more excited to see it continue in the U.S."

Townshend will regroup with Roger Daltrey as The Who to launch a series of South American dates later this month; the run includes an October 1 stop in Buenos Aries, Argentina opening for Guns N' Roses. Watch the TV performance - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.







