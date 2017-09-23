Sam Smith Releases 'Too Good at Goodbyes' Video (Week in Review)

Opening with a shot of Smith singing in a recording studio, the heart-wrenching clip mirrors the emotional track with images of different couples captured in intimate moments.

The Luke Monaghan-directed video follows the couples as they deal with the sadness of their relationships coming to an end in a variety of settings, including Smith and an unseen paramour.

It ends with a long shot of the singer pensively overlooking a city. Watch Sam Smith's brand new music video for the track "Too Good at Goodbyes" - here.