Tommy Stinson Announces Safe At Home Benefits

Safe At Home--A Benefit For Hudson Little League will include two special events that will feature live music from national and regional musicians with all of the proceeds benefiting Hudson Little League Association (a 501c3 non-profit.)

"Game one" is set to take place at the Hudson Brewing Companyon Saturday, May 5th at 12:00 p.m and the 21-and-over show will feature Cowboys In the Campfire (Stinson and Chip Roberts), Elvis Perkins, Brian Dewan, Chops and Sauerkraut, Magic Stones, Rebecca Borrer and special guests.

"Game two" will be taking place on May 12th at 5:00 p.m. at Club Helsinki and will include Alejandro Escovedo, Elvis Perkins, Stinson's Bash & Pop, Jesse Malin, and special guests. Must be 21 and older unless accompanied by an adult. See Tommy's social media post for more details here.