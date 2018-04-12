|
The Slyde Announce Debut Album and Release Shows
Canadian melodic prog rockers The Slyde have announced that they will be releasing their debut full length album "Awakening" on May 18th and announced a series of release shows to celebrate. They sent us the following details: For the new album, the band (formerly known as just Slyde) have added six tracks to the the previously released four tracks that appearance on their 2017 EP "Back Again". The Slyde has played over 160 shows on the Eastern Canadian circuit, including support for Protest The Hero, Ottawa Bluesfest, Canadian Music Week, IndieWeek, and Wacken Metal Battle Canada. Catch the band on the road for their Album Release shows. The Slyde Release Shows: Tracklisting:
