The Slyde Announce Debut Album and Release Shows

For the new album, the band (formerly known as just Slyde) have added six tracks to the the previously released four tracks that appearance on their 2017 EP "Back Again".

The Slyde has played over 160 shows on the Eastern Canadian circuit, including support for Protest The Hero, Ottawa Bluesfest, Canadian Music Week, IndieWeek, and Wacken Metal Battle Canada. Catch the band on the road for their Album Release shows.

The Slyde Release Shows:

05.23.2018 - Peterborough ON, The Red Dog

05.24.2018 - Toronto ON, Hard Luck

05.25.2018 - Hamilton ON, This Ain't Hollywood

05.26.2018 - Niagara Falls ON, The Geekery Pub

06.06.2018 - Kingston ON, The Mansion

06.07.2018 - Montreal QC, Les Katacombes

06.08.2018 - Ottawa ON, Cafe Dekcuf

06.09.2018 - Cornwall ON, Lola's

Tracklisting:

1-Awaken

2-Walk With Me

3-In Silence

4-These Wars

5-Awakening

6-So Blind

7-Fading

8-Join The Parade

9-Divide

10-Back Again