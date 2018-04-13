5 Seconds Of Summer Streaming New Song 'Youngblood'

Vocalist/guitarist Luke Hemmings had this to say about the new record, "We had to move forward and test our songwriting and progress. It was the greatest thing we could do - we were hungry for something new and exciting. It felt like starting the band again!"

Hemmings' skills on the piano can be heard on the new album, organically evolving the band's original sound with rich melody and variety. Vocalist/drummer Ashton Irwin, meanwhile, found himself drawn to the local underground club scene, which he immediately brought into 5SOS' creative vision.

Ashton Irwin adds, "I loved that new wave could be really melancholy, but also up. It had romanticism and anger, but also energy and color. That's exactly what we wanted for our new music." Stream the song here.