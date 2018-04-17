|
The Mick Ronson Story Soundtrack Announced
.
(UMe) Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story, The Soundtrack is set to be released on June 8th. The album comes on the heels of the film's streaming debuts on Hulu and Amazon Prime following last year's successful theatrical run and the DVD/Blu-ray releases. The soundtrack is the first official career retrospective compilation for the guitar virtuoso, Mick Ronson, known affectionately as "Ronno." As well as highlights from Ronson's solo records, the compilation includes material from his key collaborations with David Bowie, Elton John, Ian Hunter, Michael Chapman and Queen. The album also includes a previously unreleased cover version of "This Is For You" by Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and a piano tribute to Ronson from Bowie's piano-man and band alumni Mike Garson (David Bowie, Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins). The soundtrack includes extensive essay & liner notes and will be available on CD and digital and heavy-weight 180-gram black vinyl. There will also be a limited edition red vinyl version available exclusively at uDiscover.
The soundtrack is the first official career retrospective compilation for the guitar virtuoso, Mick Ronson, known affectionately as "Ronno." As well as highlights from Ronson's solo records, the compilation includes material from his key collaborations with David Bowie, Elton John, Ian Hunter, Michael Chapman and Queen.
The album also includes a previously unreleased cover version of "This Is For You" by Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and a piano tribute to Ronson from Bowie's piano-man and band alumni Mike Garson (David Bowie, Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins).
The soundtrack includes extensive essay & liner notes and will be available on CD and digital and heavy-weight 180-gram black vinyl. There will also be a limited edition red vinyl version available exclusively at uDiscover.
UMe submitted this story.