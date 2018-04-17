The Mick Ronson Story Soundtrack Announced

The soundtrack is the first official career retrospective compilation for the guitar virtuoso, Mick Ronson, known affectionately as "Ronno." As well as highlights from Ronson's solo records, the compilation includes material from his key collaborations with David Bowie, Elton John, Ian Hunter, Michael Chapman and Queen.

The album also includes a previously unreleased cover version of "This Is For You" by Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and a piano tribute to Ronson from Bowie's piano-man and band alumni Mike Garson (David Bowie, Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins).

The soundtrack includes extensive essay & liner notes and will be available on CD and digital and heavy-weight 180-gram black vinyl. There will also be a limited edition red vinyl version available exclusively at uDiscover.



Full list of film contributors - Mike Garson, Mary Finnegan, Bob Harris, Jon Brewer, Suzi Ronson, Angie Bowie, Mick Ronson, Kevin Cann, David Stopps, Maggie Ronson, Tony Visconti, Dana Gillespie, Joe Elliott, Laurence Myers, Mick Rock, Rick Wakeman, Cherry Vanilla, Tony Zanetta, David Bowie, Ian Hunter, Lou Reed, Earl Slick, Lulu, Glen Matlock, Mark Nevin, Roger Taylor