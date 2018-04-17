News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Lifecurse Release 'Buzzard Bait' Video
04-17-2018
.
Lifecurse

Lifecurse has released a music video for their brand new song "Buzzard Bait". The track comes from the group's forthcoming album, "The Wolf You Feed."

The band had the following to say about the song from their Jamie King (Between the Buried and Me, For Today, The Contortionist, Scale the Summit) Produced album, which they expect to release mid-year:

"'Buzzard Bait' is the first song we have released since 2013's 'Elysium.' The song touches on themes and topics such as society's inherent desire to watch people fail, to rubberneck through life and use other people's failures and faults as a means to lift themselves higher, failing to realize that we are all one in the same.

"We are all born and we will all die, those are the only 2 things you are guaranteed in life. The rest is up to you to make the world a better place, or completely destroy it. No one can make that choice.

"Buzzard Bait is a song about the constant struggle between light and dark, and the incessant human need for validation from other humans." Watch the video here.

More Lifecurse News

