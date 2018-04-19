News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Lauryn Hill Announces Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour
04-19-2018
Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill has announced that she will be launching a world tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut solo album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" and has revealed the North American leg of the trek.

She will be kicking of the U.S. and Canadian portion of the tour on July 5th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, VA and wrap things up on October 5th in St Louis, MO at the Chaifetz Arena.

She had this to say about the upcoming dates, "This album chronicled an intimate piece of my young existence. It was the summation of most, if not all, of my most hopeful and positive emotions experienced to that date. I Loved and believed deeply in my community's ability to both Love and heal itself provided it received the right amount of support and encouragement.
"Our world today, both complex and changing, is in need of the balance between moral fortitude and cathartic expression. I hope the Love and energy that permeated this work can continue to inspire change with Love and optimism at the helm." 
Lauryn Hill North American Tour Dates
Thu Jul 05 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sun Jul 08 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Wed Jul 11 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Fri Jul 13 Philadelphia, PA Festival Pier at Penn's Landing
Sun Jul 15 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wed Jul 18 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Fri Jul 20 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Wed Jul 25 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Jul 26 Raleigh, NC The Red Hat Amphitheater
Sun Jul 29 Tampa, FL Al Lang Stadium
Tue Jul 31 Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheater
Thu Aug 02 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place
Fri Aug 03 Atlanta, GA State Bank Amphitheatre At Chastain Park
Sun Aug 05 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Wed Aug 08 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Fri Sep 07 Las Vegas, NV The Joint
Sun Sep 09 San Diego, CA Open Air Theatre
Wed Sep 12 Portland, OR Portland Memorial Coliseum
Fri Sep 14 Vancouver, BC Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park
Sat Sep 15 Seattle, WA ShoWare Center**
Thu Sep 20 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 22 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
Mon Sep 24 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
Wed Sep 26 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater
Sat Sep 29 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sun Sep 30 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Wed Oct 03 New Orleans, LA UNO Lakefront Arena
Fri Oct 05 St Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena

