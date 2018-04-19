Lauryn Hill Announces Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour 04-19-2018

. Lauryn Hill has announced that she will be launching a world tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut solo album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" and has revealed the North American leg of the trek. She will be kicking of the U.S. and Canadian portion of the tour on July 5th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, VA and wrap things up on October 5th in St Louis, MO at the Chaifetz Arena. She had this to say about the upcoming dates, "This album chronicled an intimate piece of my young existence. It was the summation of most, if not all, of my most hopeful and positive emotions experienced to that date. I Loved and believed deeply in my community's ability to both Love and heal itself provided it received the right amount of support and encouragement.

"Our world today, both complex and changing, is in need of the balance between moral fortitude and cathartic expression. I hope the Love and energy that permeated this work can continue to inspire change with Love and optimism at the helm."

Lauryn Hill North American Tour Dates

Thu Jul 05 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sun Jul 08 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Wed Jul 11 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Fri Jul 13 Philadelphia, PA Festival Pier at Penn's Landing

Sun Jul 15 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Wed Jul 18 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Fri Jul 20 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Wed Jul 25 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 26 Raleigh, NC The Red Hat Amphitheater

Sun Jul 29 Tampa, FL Al Lang Stadium

Tue Jul 31 Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheater

Thu Aug 02 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

Fri Aug 03 Atlanta, GA State Bank Amphitheatre At Chastain Park

Sun Aug 05 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Wed Aug 08 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Sep 07 Las Vegas, NV The Joint

Sun Sep 09 San Diego, CA Open Air Theatre

Wed Sep 12 Portland, OR Portland Memorial Coliseum

Fri Sep 14 Vancouver, BC Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park

Sat Sep 15 Seattle, WA ShoWare Center**

Thu Sep 20 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 22 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

Mon Sep 24 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Wed Sep 26 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater

Sat Sep 29 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sun Sep 30 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Wed Oct 03 New Orleans, LA UNO Lakefront Arena

Fri Oct 05 St Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena Lauryn Hill MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more Lauryn Hill T-shirts and Posters More Lauryn Hill News Share this article



Related Stories



Lauryn Hill Announces Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour Drake May Be Collaborating With Lauryn Hill Lauryn Hill Three Hours Late To Concert

