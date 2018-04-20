The Chainsmokers Get Animated For Somebody Video

The new video was directed by Molly Crabapple and the new song follows the release of a string of singles this year including "Sick Boy," "You Owe Me" and "Everybody Hates Me."

Earlier this week Alex and Drew received six Billboard Music Awards nominations this week, with nods in the Top Duo/Group, Top Dance/Electronic Artist, Top Dance/Electronic Album, Top Radio Song, Top Collaboration and Top Dance/Electronic Song categories. The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will air on NBC, broadcasting live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, on Sunday, May 20 2018 at 8PM ET. Watch the new video here.