The Next Monsters Of Rock Cruise Announced
04-22-2018
Monsters Of Rock Cruise

Organizers of the 9th annual Monsters Of Rock Cruise has revealed some of the details for next winter's cruise which will setting sail from Miami on February 24th.

The five-day/five-night full ship charter cruise -- dubbed Band Overboard -- will set until March 1, 2019 aboard Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas and visits two ports: Ocho Rios, Jamaica and the Private Isle of Labadee.

The confirmed line-up includes: Tesla, Tom Keifer, Extreme, Queensryche, Saxon, Skid Row, UDO, Kix, D*A*D, Danger Danger, Kings X, Pat Travers Band, Nelson, The Quireboys, Pink Cream 69, The Wildhearts, Rose Tattoo, Eclipse, SOTO, Killer Dwarfs, Brighton Rock, Vain, Mike Tramp, John Corabi, Bullet Boys, Black N Blue, Tora Tora, Tuff, Lies, Deceit & Treachery, Jetboy, Michael Grant and the Assassins, and Mitch Malloy, with more performances to be announced.

In addition, the cruise will feature Return of the Shredders, showcasing renowned guitarists Richie Kotzen, Gus G, Tony McAlpine, Joel Hoekstra and Neil Zaza.

