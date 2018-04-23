Stryper Release 'The Valley' Music Video

The title of the album caused some controversy with retail giant Walmart refusing to carry it. Frontman Michael Sweet explained the title to All That Shreds. He said "We didn't do it just to shake things up. We have a point to prove in a statement. A few years back we thought about using this title. We didn't go with it because we felt it was a little too much at that time.

"Now, in 2018, with everything that we've seen on the news, the evil we're faced with on a daily basis to new levels and new degrees, it made perfect sense for us to have an album called God Damn Evil.

"It's a prayer request. It is what it is. It's not a swear, it's not just the shock statement, it's a prayer request, and we're asking God to damn the evil that we see."

He added: "It should be a prayer for everybody. Some people are freaking out thinking you're taking the Lord's name in vain, and it's not that at all."