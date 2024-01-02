.

Stryper Announce First To Hell With The Amps - The Unplugged Tour Date

01-02-2024
Stryper Announce First To Hell With The Amps - The Unplugged Tour Date

Stryper have shared the first date of their To Hell With The Amps - The Unplugged Tour, which will mark the veteran Christian metal band's very first acoustic tour.

The first dates for the trek will be taking place on June 6th, 2024 at the Narrows Center in Fall River, MA. They revealed their plans for the trek last month, sharing,
"We are planning our first ever Unplugged / Acoustic tour in '24.

"And we are considering bringing this tour into some local (large) churches. If you are affiliated with a church that regularly holds concerts, we'd love to hear from them. This concert will work best in churches that do concerts on a regular basis.

"If that describes your church or a church you know, ask those church leader(s) to contact Chris at Chris@biggtimeinc.com and/or Sullivan at Sullivan@biggtimeinc.com."

Related Stories
Stryper Announce First To Hell With The Amps - The Unplugged Tour Date

Stryper's Michael Sweet To Undergo Cancer Surgery

Michael Sweet Goes Melodic Rock With Alessandro Del Vecchio in SoleDriver

George Lynch Explains Roadblock To Dokken Reunion

Stryper's 'See No Evil, Hear No Evil' Premiere (2022 In Review)

News > Stryper

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue Going Old School With New Music- Black Sabbath Releasing Tony Martin Era Box Set in May- more

Paul Stanley Names The Best and Worst KISS Albums- AC/DC's 50th Anniversary Celebrated By Insider On Beyond The Thunder- more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Billy Idol - Stateline: Live at the Hoover Dam (Blu-ray)

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wyoming Ice Festival

Reggae Party: Vinyl Edition

Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar

3 - Rockin' the Ritz: NYC 1988

Latest News

Motley Crue Going Old School With New Music

Black Sabbath Releasing Tony Martin Era Box Set in May

Stryper Announce First To Hell With The Amps - The Unplugged Tour Date

Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of The World Tour's Japanese Shows

Metallica Share Video Of 'Fuel' From Detroit Concert

Poison Frontman Bret Michaels Diagnosed With Skin Cancer - 2023 In Review

AC/DC Played First Show In 7 Years At Power Trip Festival - 2023 In Review

KISS Sued For Wrongful Death By Guitar Tech's Widow - 2023 In Review