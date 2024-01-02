Stryper Announce First To Hell With The Amps - The Unplugged Tour Date

Stryper have shared the first date of their To Hell With The Amps - The Unplugged Tour, which will mark the veteran Christian metal band's very first acoustic tour.

The first dates for the trek will be taking place on June 6th, 2024 at the Narrows Center in Fall River, MA. They revealed their plans for the trek last month, sharing,

"We are planning our first ever Unplugged / Acoustic tour in '24.

"And we are considering bringing this tour into some local (large) churches. If you are affiliated with a church that regularly holds concerts, we'd love to hear from them. This concert will work best in churches that do concerts on a regular basis.

"If that describes your church or a church you know, ask those church leader(s) to contact Chris at Chris@biggtimeinc.com and/or Sullivan at Sullivan@biggtimeinc.com."

