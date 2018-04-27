|
Flotsam And Jetsam Announce New Member
.
Flotsam And Jetsam have revealed that they have recruited Ken Mary as their permanent drummer. He replaced Jason Bittner last year when the drummer joined Overkill. Mary shared his excitement about becoming a full fledged member of the group, "It's always awesome to play with the mighty Flotsam And Jetsam. The music is super-challenging and at the same time a great deal of fun to play. With such great musicians in the band that are also great guys, it's going to be a blast!" The band added, "We're excited to announce that Ken will be our new drummer. Ken has already tracked all the drums for our upcoming album slated for release later this year, and we're all looking forward to the fans experiencing a new chapter in the history of Flotsam And Jetsam." See him play with the band at the following dates (* with HammerFall): May June March (2019)
