Flotsam And Jetsam Announce New Member

Mary shared his excitement about becoming a full fledged member of the group, "It's always awesome to play with the mighty Flotsam And Jetsam. The music is super-challenging and at the same time a great deal of fun to play. With such great musicians in the band that are also great guys, it's going to be a blast!"

The band added, "We're excited to announce that Ken will be our new drummer. Ken has already tracked all the drums for our upcoming album slated for release later this year, and we're all looking forward to the fans experiencing a new chapter in the history of Flotsam And Jetsam."

See him play with the band at the following dates (* with HammerFall):

April

27 - Lauda-Königshofen, Germany - Keep It True XXI

29 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Stars On Thrash Vol 2

30 - Bari, Italy - Demonde

May

1 - Pisa, Italy - Borderline Dadga

2 - Pavia, Italy - Dadga

3 - Rome, Italy - Traffic

4 - Ulft, Netherlands - DRU Fabriek

5 - Izegim, Belgium - Headbanger's Balls Fest

14 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

16 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

17 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater *

18 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven *

19 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade *

20 - Raleigh, NC - Motorco *

22 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage *

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Trocadero *

24 - New York, NY - Gramercy *

25 - Worcester, MA - Palladium *

26 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall *

27 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial *

28 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques *

29 - Toronto, ON - Opera House *

30 - Amprior, ON - John St. Pub

31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater *

June

1 - Cleveland, OH - Agora *

2 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub and Billiards *

3 - Detroit, MI - Harpos *

4 - Joliet, IL - The Forge *

5 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze *

7 - Calgary, AB - Dickens *

8 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room *

9 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre *

10 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon *

11 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater *

12 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

13 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel *

14 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go *

15 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove *

16 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee *

18 - Dallas, TX - Trees *

19 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box *

20 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar *

21 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective

22 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway

23 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe's

25 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar

26 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

March (2019)

22 - North Wales, UK - Hammerfest XI