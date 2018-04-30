Chris Cornell's Widow Helps Launch Online Addiction Resource Center

Dubbed The Addiction Resource Center for Chris, it is billed is a "comprehensive, interactive portal" online that will be accompanied by the Addiction Resource Line hotline.

Vicky had this to say in the announcement, "Addiction is a preventable and treatable disease. While it's too late to bring Chris back, it's not too late for millions of other people who are struggling with addiction."

"These resources are designed to connect people to the help they need -- help that is often way too difficult to find -- in the hope that other families are spared the loss that my family is experiencing. There is no better way to honor to Chris than by saving lives." Find more details here.