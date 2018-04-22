News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals Postpone Tour For Medical Reasons (Week in Review)

.
Anselmo

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals Postpone Tour For Medical Reasons was a top story on Thursday: Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals have announced that they are postponing their spring tour of the US with King Parrot and pushing the trek back until late summer and early fall.

Anselmo explained the reasoning behind the change in plans, "I've decided to delay the Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals/King Parrot tour until August-September. As many of you know, I had a second back surgery in late January. I'm having an incredible recovery, but just want to be one-thousand percent when I get to jam the new Illegals with all my brothers and sisters.

"My apologies for jumping the gun extend to the fans, my fellow Illegals, King Parrot, our crews, and all mechanical parties involved, but we will all see it's the right decision soon. See you cats and chicks in the fall! Much love, as always." - here.

Anselmo Music and more

Anselmo T-shirts and Posters

More Anselmo News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals Postpone Tour For Medical Reasons

Phil Anselmo Slams Antisocial Media and Divisive 2017 In Review

Phil Anselmo's Supegroup Scour Announce New Member

Phil Anselmo Slams Antisocial Media and Divisive Media

Phil Anselmo Working On Five Very Different Albums

Anselmo Tarnished Pantera's Image Says Vinnie Paul 2016 In Review

Pantera's Phil Anselmo Slammed Rock Stars With Big Egos 2016 In Review

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Judas Priest Explain Why K.K. Downing Was Not Asked To Return- Five Finger Death Punch Stream New Song 'Sham Pain'- Late Megadeth Icon Nick Menza Tribute Event- more

Recap: Original Guns N' Roses Stars 'Heartbroken' Over Partial Reunion- Joe Lynn Turner Postpones Dates 'Unplanned Medical Procedure'- Alice In Chains' 'New Album Nearly Done- more

Led Zeppelin Stream Video Preview For Record Store Day Release- Guns N' Roses Reunion Scores Two Billboard Awards Nominations- Paul Rodgers Reveals Free Spirit Details- more

Page Too:
The Chainsmokers Get Animated For Somebody Video- Eric Church Delivering 61 Days In Church Covers This Weekend- Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson Release Dreams Video- more

Page Too Rewind: Carrie Underwood Announces New Album 'Cry Pretty'- James Bay Releases New Music Video For 'Us'- Lauryn Hill Announces Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour- more

Pink Floyd Star Launching His Own Tribute Band- KISS Star Paul Stanley To Give Commencement Address- Anthrax Action Figure- TesseracT and more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Judas Priest Explain Why K.K. Downing Was Not Asked To Return

Five Finger Death Punch Stream New Song 'Sham Pain'

Late Megadeth Icon Nick Menza Tribute Event This Weekend

Fates Warning Announce Double Live Over Europe Album

From Ashes To New Launching Tour In Support Of The Future

Hollywood Undead Do Whatever It Takes For New Remix Video

Lizzy Borden Returning With First New Album In 11 Years

Devin Townsend Launching ERAS Series

Led Zeppelin Stream Video Preview For Record Store Day Release

Guns N' Roses Reunion Scores Two Billboard Awards Nominations

Paul Rodgers Reveals Free Spirit Release Details

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Releases 'Safe In The Car' Video

- more

Page Too News Stories
Vanessa Carlton Reveals Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

Steve Aoki Teams With Vini Vici For Final 5OKI Single

Peter Himmelman and John Paterno Deliver Breath & Pulse & Awe

The Chainsmokers Get Animated For Somebody Video

Eric Church Delivering 61 Days In Church Covers This Weekend

Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson Release Dreams Video

Carrie Underwood Announces New Album 'Cry Pretty'

James Bay Releases New Music Video For 'Us'

Lauryn Hill Announces Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.