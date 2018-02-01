Lorde Thanks Fans For Support In Newspaper Ad

'Last night I saw a lot of crazy & wonderful things," she wrote in the hand-written ad. 'I just wanted to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for loving & embracing Melodrama the way you did. My nomination belongs to you. Thank you, also, for believing in female musicians. You set a beautiful precedent!"

Lorde also scribbled "Kung Fu Kenny" (Kendrick Lamar), "SZA", and wrote "Chelsea Jade Rules. And, she made other interesting notes, including, 'JAY-Z's hands are really soft" and 'met Stevie Nicks + almost cried." The managing editor of the New Zealand Herald shared the tweet, see it here.