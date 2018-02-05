Singled Out: Surrender Hill's Tore Down Fences

"Tore Down Fences" is a song about the how much lives can change when the right person comes along. Everything that seems so complicated and hopeless can somehow be undone or just let go of.

We played a show at a venue that is situated high up on a hill outside of a town called Ramsgate in South Africa. The venue was in a compound of sorts -- fenced in and it consisted of the venue, a house and a couple of small cottages where the musicians could stay. We played the show, stayed the night, and woke up rather early the next morning. We made our coffee and went outside with a guitar and sat on a large rock that looked out over the Indian Ocean that was set below. You could see the high fences surrounding the compound from where we were, and there were monkeys running around everywhere. I had a melody that I was playing around with on the guitar, and Afton and I were talking about how much our lives had changed in the past year of us being together and how everything that came before had melted away. The line "tore down fences" came up and we continued talking and unpacking baggage from our previous lives. We were in a very strong, stable, and safe space, and we basically "unburied the bones, untangled the wire," which is how that part of the chorus came about. Once that took hold the rest of the song came rushing out. We love singing this tune. It's a cathartic experience every time.

