Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Surrender Hill's Tore Down Fences
02-05-2018
.
Surrender Hill

Country rock duo Surrender Hill just released their brand new album "Tore Down Fences" and to celebrate we asked Robin Dean Salmon to tell us the about the title song. Here is the story:

"Tore Down Fences" is a song about the how much lives can change when the right person comes along. Everything that seems so complicated and hopeless can somehow be undone or just let go of.

We played a show at a venue that is situated high up on a hill outside of a town called Ramsgate in South Africa. The venue was in a compound of sorts -- fenced in and it consisted of the venue, a house and a couple of small cottages where the musicians could stay. We played the show, stayed the night, and woke up rather early the next morning. We made our coffee and went outside with a guitar and sat on a large rock that looked out over the Indian Ocean that was set below. You could see the high fences surrounding the compound from where we were, and there were monkeys running around everywhere. I had a melody that I was playing around with on the guitar, and Afton and I were talking about how much our lives had changed in the past year of us being together and how everything that came before had melted away. The line "tore down fences" came up and we continued talking and unpacking baggage from our previous lives. We were in a very strong, stable, and safe space, and we basically "unburied the bones, untangled the wire," which is how that part of the chorus came about. Once that took hold the rest of the song came rushing out. We love singing this tune. It's a cathartic experience every time.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

advertisement

Surrender Hill Music, DVDs, Books and more

Surrender Hill T-shirts and Posters

More Surrender Hill News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Surrender Hill's Tore Down Fences


More Stories for Surrender Hill

Surrender Hill Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Alice Cooper Involved In A Car Accident- Dave Matthews Band Make Live Return With 'The Night Before'- Black Sabbath Classic Fuels Super Bowl Ad- Blackberry Smoke- more

KISS' Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Do Unplugged Reunion Jam- AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band- Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song and Announce Live Dates- Megadeth Kick Off 35th Anniversary With New Video- U2 Win Legal Victory In Copyright Lawsuit- more

Page Too:
Prince Tribute Highlight's Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Halftime Show- The Temptations Dennis Edwards Dead At 74- Bruno Mars Announces Tour With Cardi B- more

Migos' Quavo Accused of Robbery and Assault- Justin Timberlake Says Super Bowl Show 'Never Quite Done Before'- Sam Hunt Returns To The Recording Studio- more

Luke Bryan Announces Stadium Tour With Sam Hunt- Kendrick Lamar Reveals 'Black Panther' Soundtrack Details- Kanye West Clones Kim Kardashian For New Fashion Campaign- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Alice Cooper Involved In A Car Accident

Dave Matthews Band Make Live Return With 'The Night Before'

Black Sabbath Classic Fuels Super Bowl Ad

Blackberry Smoke Announce New Album 'Find A Light'

Black Country Communion Release 'Love Remains' Video

Singled Out: Surrender Hill's Tore Down Fences

Video Of Liam Gallagher Performing Oasis Classics Goes Online

Weezer Releasing The Black Album This Spring

John Mellencamp Rocks The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Singled Out: Loyals' Hold On

Judas Priest Release 'Firepower' Title Song

LCD Soundsystem Preview Their 'Austin City Limits' Special

Neil Young Releases 'Almost Always' Music Video

Sting And Shaggy To Make Super Bowl Tailgate Performance

KISS' Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Do Unplugged Reunion Jam

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band

• more

Page Too News Stories
Prince Tribute Highlight's Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Temptations Dennis Edwards Dead At 74

Bruno Mars Announces Final 24K Magic Tour Dates With Cardi B

Kendrick Lamar And The Weeknd Stream 'Pray for Me'

Iggy Azalea And Quavo Release New Song 'Savior'

Sam Hunt Announces Inaugural 'The Nashional' Music Festival

Kelly Clarkson and Seth Meyers Go 'Day Drinking' For Late Night

Liam Payne And Rita Ora Perform 'For You' On Fallen

Missy Elliot Vs. Busta Rhymes in Super Bowl Rap Battle Ad

Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Returning To NHL

Sam Smith Performs 'One Last Song' Late Night TV

Shocked Grandma Recalls Photo With Jay-Z and Beyonce

Meghan Trainor Reveals Unpleasant Day After Engagement

Migos' Quavo Accused of Robbery and Assault

Justin Timberlake Says Super Bowl Show 'Never Quite Done Before'

Sam Hunt Returns To The Recording Studio

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Straw Family - Family Matters

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.