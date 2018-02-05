|
Richie Sambora, Billy Gibbons Part Of Guitar Legends For Heroes TV Special
.
AXS TV will salute the men and women of America's Armed Forces with a special presentation of the 2018 concert event "Guitar Legends For Heroes" on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 10pE/7pP. The star-studded evening is emceed by Trace Adkins and Eddie Trunk and features performances by Richie Sambora, Dave Navarro, Billy Gibbons, Nancy Wilson, Orianthi, Sam Moore, Lindsey Eli, Joe Don Rooney and Robert Randolph. AXS TV, the premier destination for classic rock programming, proudly salutes the men and women of America's Armed Forces with a special presentation of the 2018 concert event Guitar Legends For Heroes, presented by America Salutes You, Wall Street Rocks, and The Independence Fund-premiering Sunday, February 11 at 10pE/7pP. The star-studded evening is emceed by Country superstar Trace Adkins and music guru-and host of AXS TV's original series Trunkfest-Eddie Trunk, and brings together some of rock's most iconic guitar-slingers for a one-of-a-kind concert raising funds and awareness for veterans organizations across the country. Filmed live at the intimate Hangar 5 music hall in New York City, Guitar Legends For Heroes is packed with unforgettable performances from an unprecedented roster of music icons and influencers as they take the stage for an incredible cause. Highlights include R&B mainstay Sam Moore performing his signature staple "Soul Man;" Trace Adkins performing the heartfelt hit "Still A Soldier;" trailblazing Heart front woman Nancy Wilson performing "Crazy On You;" funkmaster Robert Randolph rocking the Jimi Hendrix anthem "Voodoo Child;" celebrated Country songstress Lindsay Ell performing "Criminal;" pick-punishing power couple Richie Sambora and Orianthi performing "One Night Of Peace;" versatile rocker Dave Navarro teaming up with the incomparable Billy Gibbons on the ZZ Top favorite "Le Grange;" and a stunning tribute to Greg Allman, that finds the night's performers-including Rascal Flatts axeman Joe Don Rooney and soulful songstress Liv Warfield-partnering up on The Allman Brothers Band classic "One Way Out;" and many more.
The star-studded evening is emceed by Trace Adkins and Eddie Trunk and features performances by Richie Sambora, Dave Navarro, Billy Gibbons, Nancy Wilson, Orianthi, Sam Moore, Lindsey Eli, Joe Don Rooney and Robert Randolph.
AXS TV, the premier destination for classic rock programming, proudly salutes the men and women of America's Armed Forces with a special presentation of the 2018 concert event Guitar Legends For Heroes, presented by America Salutes You, Wall Street Rocks, and The Independence Fund-premiering Sunday, February 11 at 10pE/7pP. The star-studded evening is emceed by Country superstar Trace Adkins and music guru-and host of AXS TV's original series Trunkfest-Eddie Trunk, and brings together some of rock's most iconic guitar-slingers for a one-of-a-kind concert raising funds and awareness for veterans organizations across the country.
Filmed live at the intimate Hangar 5 music hall in New York City, Guitar Legends For Heroes is packed with unforgettable performances from an unprecedented roster of music icons and influencers as they take the stage for an incredible cause. Highlights include R&B mainstay Sam Moore performing his signature staple "Soul Man;" Trace Adkins performing the heartfelt hit "Still A Soldier;" trailblazing Heart front woman Nancy Wilson performing "Crazy On You;" funkmaster Robert Randolph rocking the Jimi Hendrix anthem "Voodoo Child;" celebrated Country songstress Lindsay Ell performing "Criminal;" pick-punishing power couple Richie Sambora and Orianthi performing "One Night Of Peace;" versatile rocker Dave Navarro teaming up with the incomparable Billy Gibbons on the ZZ Top favorite "Le Grange;" and a stunning tribute to Greg Allman, that finds the night's performers-including Rascal Flatts axeman Joe Don Rooney and soulful songstress Liv Warfield-partnering up on The Allman Brothers Band classic "One Way Out;" and many more.
• Roger Daltrey Reveals More Details For The Who's Tommy Shows
• The Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr. Reveals New Solo Track 'Muted Beatings'
• Queen Classic Rocks Super Bowl Commercial
• Radiohead's Thom Yorke Scores New Short Film
• Alice Cooper Involved In A Car Accident
• Dave Matthews Band Make Live Return With 'The Night Before'
• Black Sabbath Classic Fuels Super Bowl Ad
• Blackberry Smoke Announce New Album 'Find A Light'
• Black Country Communion Release 'Love Remains' Video
• Singled Out: Surrender Hill's Tore Down Fences
• Video Of Liam Gallagher Performing Oasis Classics Goes Online
• Weezer Releasing The Black Album This Spring
• John Mellencamp Rocks The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
• Singled Out: Loyals' Hold On
• Judas Priest Release 'Firepower' Title Song
• Halsey Releases Apocalyptic New 'Sorry' Video
• Jon Pardi's 'I Like Beer' Featured In Super Bowl Ad
• Post Malone Covers Children's Song Migos-Style
• Diplo Reveals New Look In Yeezy Season 6 Campaign Photo Shoot
• Prince Tribute Highlight's Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Halftime Show
• The Temptations Dennis Edwards Dead At 74
• Bruno Mars Announces Final 24K Magic Tour Dates With Cardi B
• Kendrick Lamar And The Weeknd Stream 'Pray for Me'
• Iggy Azalea And Quavo Release New Song 'Savior'
• Sam Hunt Announces Inaugural 'The Nashional' Music Festival
• Kelly Clarkson and Seth Meyers Go 'Day Drinking' For Late Night
• Liam Payne And Rita Ora Perform 'For You' On Fallen
• Missy Elliot Vs. Busta Rhymes in Super Bowl Rap Battle Ad
• Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Returning To NHL
• Sam Smith Performs 'One Last Song' Late Night TV
• Straw Family - Family Matters
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto
• Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.