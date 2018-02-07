Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Kendrick Lamar And SZA Releases 'All the Stars' Video
02-07-2018
.
Kendrick Lamar

(Radio.com) Black Panther season is approaching. Kendrick Lamar and SZA have released the video for "All the Stars," the first to promote the Black Panther soundtrack, which is curated by Lamar.

The stunning clip is packed with vivid afro-futurist imagery, including Lamar strolling with a pack of actual panthers and SZA performing in a circle of tribesmen bedecked in bright blue feathery costumes.

It's a strong accompaniment to the moody and atmospheric track, which showcases both artists' vocal talents. Black Panther: The Album is set for release Friday (Feb. 9). The film Black Panther hits screens across the country on February 16.

Watch Kendrick Lamar and SZA's video for "All the Stars," which contains explicit language, here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Kendrick Lamar Music, DVDs, Books and more

Kendrick Lamar T-shirts and Posters

More Kendrick Lamar News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Kendrick Lamar And SZA Releases 'All the Stars' Video

Kendrick Lamar And The Weeknd Stream 'Pray for Me'

Kendrick Lamar Reveals 'Black Panther' Soundtrack Details

Kendrick Lamar And SZA Lead TDE: The Championship Tour

Kendrick Lamar, Sam Smith, U2 to Perform at Grammys

Jay Rock Recruits Kendrick Lamar, Future, More for 'King's Dead'

New Kendrick Lamar and Vince Staples Track In 'Black Panther' Trailer

Kendrick Lamar and Sza Debuts New Track 'All The Stars'

Kendrick Lamar Releasing Nike Cortez Sneakers on Grammy Night

Kendrick Lamar Appeared To Diss Drake Over Ghostwriting 2017 In Review


More Stories for Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ozzy Osbourne Announces His First Legs Of Final Tour- The Eagles Add More Dates To North American Tour- Poison And Cheap Trick Announce North American Tour- more

AC/DC Reportedly To Record And Tour With Axl Rose- A Perfect Circle Announce Long Awaited New Album- Paul Simon Announces Farewell Tour- 6th Annual Metallica Night- more

Alice Cooper Involved In A Car Accident- Dave Matthews Band Make Live Return With 'The Night Before'- Black Sabbath Classic Fuels Super Bowl Ad- Blackberry Smoke- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran Adds New Stadium Tour Dates- Willie Nelson Cancels More Tour Dates Due To Health- Kendrick Lamar And SZA Releases 'All the Stars' Video- Backstreet Boys- more

Man Arrested For Lana Del Rey Kidnapping Plot- Justin Timberlake Talks Prince Tribute During Super Bowl Halftime Show- Nas Performs 'Illmatic' With Orchestra- more

Prince Tribute Highlight's Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Halftime Show- The Temptations Dennis Edwards Dead At 74- Bruno Mars Announces Tour With Cardi B- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Announces His First Legs Of Final Tour

The Eagles Add More Dates To North American Tour

Poison And Cheap Trick Announce North American Tour

Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Confirmed Via Leaked Photo?

Queen And Adam Lambert Announce Summer Tour

Metallica Release Live Video For Black Album Classic

David Bowie's 'Space Oddity' Launched Toward Mars By SpaceX

Sting and Shaggy Release 'Don't Make Me Wait' Video

Portugal. The Man Announce New Tour Dates

John Mellencamp, Alan Jackson Lead Songwriters Hall of Fame

The War On Drugs Celebrate Grammy With New Tour Dates

Neil Young Featured In Daryl Hannah-Directed Western Musical

Sufjan Stevens Reveals His Oscars Dream Meeting

AC/DC Reportedly To Record And Tour With Axl Rose

A Perfect Circle Announce Long Awaited New Album

Paul Simon Announces Farewell Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran Adds New North American Stadium Tour Dates

Willie Nelson Cancels More Tour Dates Due To Health

Kendrick Lamar And SZA Releases 'All the Stars' Video

Backstreet Boys Extend Las Vegas Residency

Keith Urban Invites Chris Janson to Join the Grand Ole Opry

Singled Out: Aesthetic Perfection's Ebb And Flow

Calvin Harris And PartyNextDoor Team For 'Nuh Ready Nuh Ready'

Julia Michaels Releases 'Heaven' Video for 'Fifty Shades Freed'

Lil Uzi Vert Performs 'The Way Life Goes' On Late Night TV

Jon Pardi Releases 'She Ain't In It' Video

Katy Perry Would Change 'I Kissed a Girl' for 2018

Drake Gives $50K To University Student for Tuition

*NSYNC Stars Praise Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Meek Mill Does Verse On Tee Grizzley's Super Bowl-Themed Remix

Shawn Mendes Performs At Bat Mitzvah

Man Arrested For Lana Del Rey Kidnapping Plot

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Straw Family - Family Matters

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.