Unusual Bob Dylan Period Explored In New Documentary

A forthcoming new documentary explores his late-70s pivot to gospel music, another turn that left many of his fans unimpressed (at first). Entitled Trouble No More, the film traces Dylan's conversion to Christianity and subsequent tour, based on the Slow Train Coming album.

The tour (which ran from November 1979 until May 1980) featured gospel backup singers, devotional music and plenty of biblical references--a sharp turn from the agnostic spirit of 60s counterculture. On the tour, fans walked out of live shows and dissed Dylan to the press. Read more and watch the trailer here.