Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Myles Kennedy Previews His 'Devil On The Wall' Video
02-14-2018
.
Myles Kennedy

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge and Slash singer Myles Kennedy is previewing a video for the track "Devil On The Wall", from his forthcoming debut solo album, "Year Of The Tiger."

Due March 9, Kennedy recorded the album with producer and longtime Alter Bridge associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette. The rocker reveals the project is inspired by the loss of his father when he was a child.

"It's probably the closest thing to a full-on concept record that I've ever written," Kennedy tells Metal Wani. "I mean, the story is congruent throughout the entire... It basically tells a story from start to finish, and it documents when my father passed away when I was a kid and basically what happened after that with my mom, my brother and I - it tells that story. So it's a full-on concept from start to finish."

Kennedy will launch his debut with a pair of dates in South Africa early next month alongside a European tour that includes a 7-show UK trek and then a spring US run in May. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Myles Kennedy Music, DVDs, Books and more

Myles Kennedy T-shirts and Posters

More Myles Kennedy News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Myles Kennedy Previews His 'Devil On The Wall' Video

Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy Announces Solo Tour

Myles Kennedy Streaming New Song 'Haunted By Design'

Alter Bridge Singer Myles Kennedy Announces Solo Tour

Led Zeppelin Audition Recounted By Myles Kennedy

Myles Kennedy Releases 'Year Of The Tiger' Video

Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy Releases Year Of The Tiger Video

Alter Bridge Frontman Myles Kennedy Announce Solo Album

Myles Kennedy Reflects On His Led Zeppelin Audition 2016 In Review

Myles Kennedy Reflects On His Led Zeppelin Audition


More Stories for Myles Kennedy

Myles Kennedy Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Star Launches New Supergroup- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured On New Michael Schenker Song- Smashing Pumpkins Address D'arcy Wretzky Reunion Controversy- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Guns N' Roses Star To Play Appetite Album In Full On Tour- Mr. Big's Pat Torpey Dead At 64- Prince's Family Denied Investigative Death Data By Authorities- Robert Plant- more

Eagles' Vince Gill Discusses Being Sexually Assaulted As A Child- KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley- Special All Star David Bowie Tribute To Air Today- Smashing Pumpkins- more

Page Too:
Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

Kendrick Lamar Accused Of Artwork Theft- Bruno Mars And Cardi B Announce '24K Magic' Tour Dates- Camila Cabello Previews 'Never Be The Same' Video- Jason Aldean- more

Fergie Addresses Quentin Tarantino Biting Incident- Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Release 'Endgame' Behind-the-Scenes Video- Drake Guests On BlocBoy JB's New Track- more

Nick Carter Rape Accuser Files Police Report- Justin Timberlake Video Director Talks Innovative Clip- Jennifer Lopez Confirms Collaboration With Cardi B- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Star Launches New Supergroup

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured On New Michael Schenker Song

Smashing Pumpkins Address D'arcy Wretzky Reunion Controversy

Gene Simmons Releasing Book About Rockers Who Died At 27

Tom Petty Rocks Beatles Classic For George Harrison Tribute

Singled Out: Spider Rockets' Rip Your Heart Out

Dave Matthews Talks New DMB Album

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Announce Special Tour

Myles Kennedy Previews His 'Devil On The Wall' Video

Styx And Joan Jett Announce North American Summer Tour

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Makes Music with Foster Kids: Watch

Razorwire Halo Stream New Song 'Sweat'

Sleep Signals And Cold Kingdom Launching Tour Rito Supreme

The Chimpz's Shawn Lyon Wants To Help Up and Coming Bands

Singled Out: Sleepwar's Thousand Different Faces

Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In New Ted Bundy Movie

• more

Page Too News Stories
Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce

Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu

Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation

Demi Lovato Says Arena Tour Will be 'Up Close and Personal'

Kendrick Lamar Bans Photography At His Concerts

Cardi B And Offset On Chris Jeday's 'Ahora Dice' Remix

Taylor Swift Shares Selfie from 'Repu-hearsals'

Alice Merton Reveals U.S. Tour Dates With Vance Joy

Rita Ora Cast With Ryan Reynolds In 'Pokcmon' Movie

Kelsea Ballerini Does A Moon Bounce With Husband Morgan Evans

Chance the Rapper's New Basketball Documentary Trailer Released

Meek Mill Gets Support From Olympic Snowboarder

Mary J. Blige Added To Cast Of Gerard Way's 'The Umbrella Academy'

Britney Spears To Receive Vanguard Award

Kendrick Lamar Accused Of Artwork Theft

Bruno Mars And Cardi B Announce '24K Magic' Tour Dates

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One

Saxon - Thunderbolt

Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Straw Family - Family Matters

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.