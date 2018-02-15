Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video

The clip finds Slim Shady in the middle of a love triangle as he fights and makes up with a love interest "Sue" (played by actress Sarati, most recently seen on FOX series Lethal Weapon) who is also dealing with an unstable ex-husband, "Trevor." She shows up as the voice of a therapist trying help all three navigate the treacherous rivers of their strained and damaged relationships.

Eminem and Sheeran both also appear performing the song, raging in a dilapidated hotel room and outside in a pouring rain storm. "What the song means to me is something I had to get off my chest," Eminem says at the culmination of the stormy visual.

The video was directed by Emil Nava who helmed Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" and Calvin Harris and Rihanna's video for "This is What I Came For." Watch it here.