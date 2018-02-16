Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Chainsmokers Announce New Single 'You Owe Me'
02-16-2018
.
The Chainsmokers

(Radio.com) The Chainsmokers are a couple of big teases. The electro-pop pair have shared a snippet from new single, "You Owe Me," via social media ahead of it's release early this morning.

The brief preview clip of the brand new single reveals a melancholy synth melody, with moody lyrics regarding feeling lonely and when "it gets dark inside your head."

The tease comes with what appears to the single's cover art, which features a plate adorned with a heart-shaped steak atop a bed of cherry tomatoes. Yum. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

