Singled Out: Off Road Minivan's Spiral Gaze

My friends Evan, Melvin and myself were getting together to jam and see if we could spark up a new project. Mel just rang out the first chords and we just started playing. Within that first jam session we just happened to make a skeleton for the song "Spiral Gaze".

For this project I've written most of the melodies while playing at practice. I was free styling to the song and came up with the first lines. At first it went "down a spiral case of comatose tones". As I was working on the lyrics after practice I changed it to Gaze be that the whole first verse is about looking through my friend.

The song itself is about a close friend I had. Over 10 years we had been in a band together, gotten into a lot of arguments and would always end up not being friends. Eventually after 3 or 4 times of this behavior I just chose to cut it off. It's not that I don't miss him, it's not that I didn't like being his friend, we were just toxic.

I think a lot of people will most likely relate this song to love. For me it's more about all the friends I've lost connection with. Whether it's my best friend from 8th grade or this guy, I hate letting go. These things tend to build up in my brain and just cause a firestorm of "what if's?". Especially for the people that influenced me into this lifestyle, to not be able to share it with them just kinda sucks.

This song is just essentially about me being mad at a friend I had. He was a cool dude, I miss the guy but life is just easier this way. It's weird cause he knows the song is about him. We spoke recently just to make sure there is no bad blood about the song. So yup that's it! Thanks!!!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the EP right here!