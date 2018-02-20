News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Welcome To Jonestown Release Lazy Video
02-20-2018
.
Welcome To Jonestown

Chicago poppunkers Welcome To Jonestown have released a brand new lyric video for their latest single "Lazy", which comes from their forthcoming EP.

The new EP is scheduled to be released digitally March 1st. It will be entitled "Go Punk Yourself! and the is the second EP release from the Windy City trio.

Jeremy Handel (Lead Vocals, Guitar), had the following to say, "We are extremely exicted to bring you our second EP Go Punk Yourself!, available for digital download March 1st!

"This time we recorded with our buddy Nick at Nook Studios in New Lenox, IL and we seriously could not be possibly more excited with the way these songs turned out. Everyone worked really hard on this and has a lot to be proud of! Please enjoy Go Punk Yourself!" Watch the video here.

advertisement


