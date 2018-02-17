News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases 'Almost Like Praying' (Week in Review)

Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases 'Almost Like Praying' was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Lin-Manuel Miranda hasn't forgotten about Puerto Rico. Last October, the Hamilton star assembled Artists for Puerto Rico to record the song "Almost Like Praying," in order to raise money for people in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Maria.

Now, Miranda has shared the "Salsa Remix" of the track in an effort to generate even more money for Puerto Rico. All proceeds and streams of the charity single will continue to go towards The Hispanic Federation's UNIDOS Disaster Relief fund in effort to aid in Puerto Rico's recovery efforts.

Watch the new video for Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Almost Like Praying ft Artists for Puerto Rico (Salsa Remix) - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Photos Of His Newborn Son

