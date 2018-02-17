|
Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases 'Almost Like Praying' (Week in Review)
Now, Miranda has shared the "Salsa Remix" of the track in an effort to generate even more money for Puerto Rico. All proceeds and streams of the charity single will continue to go towards The Hispanic Federation's UNIDOS Disaster Relief fund in effort to aid in Puerto Rico's recovery efforts.
Watch the new video for Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Almost Like Praying ft Artists for Puerto Rico (Salsa Remix) - here.
