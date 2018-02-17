News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Buckethead Explains His Paul Gilbert Connection (Week in Review)

.
Buckethead Explains His Paul Gilbert Connection was a top story on Tuesday: (Gibson) If you search for the terms Buckethead and Paul Gilbert online, one of the first results that pops up is the question: "Is Buckethead Paul Gilbert?" There are even online videos that compare their almost eerily identical playing styles. As it turns out, there's a much simpler explanation. In a recent interview with the Coming Alive podcast, Buckethead revealed that yes, Gilbert was a major influence and he also gave him lessons.

In Buckethead's words: "I love Paul Gilbert. The first time I saw him play was at the NAMM show - this is the one memory that I always go to - he was at the NAMM show in a booth and he was playing...it was insane! He was just ripping... he had so much control."

The memory would a defining moment in Buckethead's journey as a guitar player. As he puts it, "The best way to plant a seed or inspire somebody is by flowing in front of them... to this day, it's still the most intense memory I have of anyone playing that makes me want to rip. I wish I had a video of [it]...And the crazy thing was that I got to know him and he taught me. I still have every lesson he gave me, and he really gave me a belief in myself that I needed because I wasn't around a lot of that." - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

Buckethead Music, DVDs, Books and more

Buckethead T-shirts and Posters

More Buckethead News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


[an error occurred while processing this directive]

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Recap: Guns N' Roses Star To Play Appetite Album In Full On Tour- Mr. Big's Pat Torpey Dead At 64- Prince's Family Denied Investigative Death Data By Authorities- Robert Plant- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Page Too Rewind: Fergie Addresses Quentin Tarantino Biting Incident- Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Release 'Endgame' Behind-the-Scenes Video- Drake Guests On BlocBoy JB's New Track- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.