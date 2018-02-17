|
Buckethead Explains His Paul Gilbert Connection (Week in Review)
.
In Buckethead's words: "I love Paul Gilbert. The first time I saw him play was at the NAMM show - this is the one memory that I always go to - he was at the NAMM show in a booth and he was playing...it was insane! He was just ripping... he had so much control."
The memory would a defining moment in Buckethead's journey as a guitar player. As he puts it, "The best way to plant a seed or inspire somebody is by flowing in front of them... to this day, it's still the most intense memory I have of anyone playing that makes me want to rip. I wish I had a video of [it]...And the crazy thing was that I got to know him and he taught me. I still have every lesson he gave me, and he really gave me a belief in myself that I needed because I wasn't around a lot of that." - here.
