Kendrick Lamar Accused Of Artwork Theft

The New York Times reports, Viktor's lawyer, Christopher Robinson, said representatives at Marvel approached Viktor twice to ask if Lamar could use her 24-karat gold-patterned artwork from a series of paintings called Constellations for his video for the song from the Black Panther soundtrack. She turned them down both times.

Viktor said she can't understand why Lamar's video would emulate her artwork so closely after she denied permission to use it. 'Why would they do this? It's an ethical issue because what the whole film purports is that it's about black empowerment, African excellence -- that's the whole concept of the story," she told the Times. "And at the same time, they're stealing from African artists." Read more - here.