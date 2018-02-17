News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Rapper Anderson Paak Reveals Radiohead Influence (Week in Review)

.
Rapper Anderson Paak Reveals Radiohead Influence was a top story on Tuesday: (Gibson) Malibu, Anderson Paak's second album placed the Oxnard, California rapper on the global map, topping critics' lists all over the world and scoring a 2017 Grammy nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Since then, Anderson Paak's star has grown bigger and brighter and now he's part of the voices heard in a new documentary called Word Is Bond that "examines the transformative power of lyrics in the world of hip-hop music." Directed by Sacha Jenkins, the documentary features interviews with rappers like Nas, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Jadakiss, Tech N9ne, Rapsody and Paak, who, in a new trailer discusses early plans for his music: "When I was really trying to write music, I thought I was gonna be an MC. I thought I was gonna be a gangsta rapper, I was influenced by Snoop and Dre. There was nothing bigger than that."

Paak has since added more colors to his sonic palette however, as he reveals how he filters varied influences into his music, saying, "I love Radiohead's stuff. I like sad white boy music, too. That stuff is all important to me, and it all goes into my artistry, but it's coming from a hip-hop perspective." Read more - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

Anderson Paak Music, DVDs, Books and more

Anderson Paak T-shirts and Posters

More Anderson Paak News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Rapper Anderson Paak Reveals Radiohead Influence

Anderson .Paak Joined by Raphael Saadiq At 'Paak House' Show

Anderson .Paak Records At Abbey Road With Bruno Mars and Nile Rodgers

Anderson .Paak Performs 'Girl' Live With The Internet

Anderson .Paak Shares Teaser For New Album

Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge's Tonight Show Performance Goes Online

Anderson .Paak Performs With Gospel Choir In Grammy Clip

Anderson .Paak Releases Triple Video


More Stories for Anderson Paak

Anderson Paak Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Recap: Guns N' Roses Star To Play Appetite Album In Full On Tour- Mr. Big's Pat Torpey Dead At 64- Prince's Family Denied Investigative Death Data By Authorities- Robert Plant- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Page Too Rewind: Fergie Addresses Quentin Tarantino Biting Incident- Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Release 'Endgame' Behind-the-Scenes Video- Drake Guests On BlocBoy JB's New Track- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.