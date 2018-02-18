News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Kendrick Lamar, Future, Jay Rock Release 'King's Dead' Video (Week in Review)

.
Future

Kendrick Lamar, Future, Jay Rock Release 'King's Dead' Video was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Kendrick Lamar, Future and Jay Rock get money myriad ways in the new "King's Dead" music video. "King's Dead" is taken from the recently released and Kendrick Lamar-curated Black Panther soundtrack.

The clip opens with Lamar sitting in a palm tree eating elote (Mexican street corn) before a hard cut lands him in the heart of a Wolf of Wall Street-styled "war room" with a necktie around his head.

Images from around the hood and at the barber shop are juxtaposed with shots of the rappers standing high atop city buildings while delivering their rhymes. Future, in particular, gets especially loose with his verse, which effectively breaks down into high-pitched gibberish.

The track and video throws a curve-ball in the middle, as the beat shifts dramatically while an onscreen money transaction involving Lamar turns violent.

The ends with Lamar standing in the middle of a busy boulevard intersection while cars whiz by the rapper in stylized choreography. U.K. crooner is featured on the track, but does not appear in the new visual. Check out the wild video - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

