Run The Jewels Announced As Record Store Day Ambassadors for 2018 (Week in Review)
Run The Jewels Announced As Record Store Day Ambassadors for 2018 was a top story on Thursday: (TYF) Run The Jewels have been announced as the Record Store Day Ambassadors for 2018, following in the footsteps of previous stars to take on the position including Ozzy Osbourne, Jack White, Metallica and more. We were sent the following details: On Thursday, one half of Run The Jewels, rapper/producer EL-P jumped in with Record Store Day's Michael Kurtz and Rick Johnson to announce the RTJ's ambassadorship on SiriusXM's "Feedback" show, which airs on their VOLUME channel The Run The Jewels/SiriusXM broadcast is the first time Record Store Day has ever announced its ambassador on-air. Run The Jewels' Official Ambassador Statement Video hints at a special release for Record Store Day 2018. Check back for more details on RTJ's RSD release and all the others on the Official List coming very soon. Watch the video - here.
