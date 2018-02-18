Run The Jewels Announced As Record Store Day Ambassadors for 2018

We were sent the following details: On Thursday, one half of Run The Jewels, rapper/producer EL-P jumped in with Record Store Day's Michael Kurtz and Rick Johnson to announce the RTJ's ambassadorship on SiriusXM's "Feedback" show, which airs on their VOLUME channel The Run The Jewels/SiriusXM broadcast is the first time Record Store Day has ever announced its ambassador on-air.



On-air this morning, EL-P joked when contemplating the string of RSD ambassadors, to-date, "I can't tell you how proud I am to be the least wealthy Record Store Day Ambassador," but then in a more momentous tone, he added, "This is a community that I've always been a part of, so when I was asked to do it, I said 'of course!' I'm honored and it means something to me… I'm really grateful to do this."

Run The Jewels' Official Ambassador Statement Video hints at a special release for Record Store Day 2018. Check back for more details on RTJ's RSD release and all the others on the Official List coming very soon. Watch the video - here.

