The Neighbourhood Release New Song and Announce Album, Tour Dates

The album news was accompanied by the new song, "Void," which will be included in the release. The moody and atmospheric new wave ballad is a throwback to '80s synth-pop love songs, with an extra existential kick, courtesy of Rutherford.

The Neighbourhood will support the new record with a 15-date North American tour, which kicks off April 6 in Denver. See the tour itinerary below.

They're also set to hit the late-night circuit, with a performance of "Scary Love" scheduled for The Late Late Show with James Corden on Feb. 20. Listen to "Void" and see the tour dates - here.