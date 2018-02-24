News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Neighbourhood Release New Song and Announce Album, Tour Dates (Week in Review)

The Neighbourhood Release New Song and Announce Album, Tour Dates was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) The Neighbourhood are coming back, and they're coming back strong. Jesse Rutherford and company have announced a new self-titled album, scheduled for release on March 9th.

The album news was accompanied by the new song, "Void," which will be included in the release. The moody and atmospheric new wave ballad is a throwback to '80s synth-pop love songs, with an extra existential kick, courtesy of Rutherford.

The Neighbourhood will support the new record with a 15-date North American tour, which kicks off April 6 in Denver. See the tour itinerary below.

They're also set to hit the late-night circuit, with a performance of "Scary Love" scheduled for The Late Late Show with James Corden on Feb. 20. Listen to "Void" and see the tour dates - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More The Neighbourhood News

