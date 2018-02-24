News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death (Week in Review)

.
Montgomery Gentry

Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) The heartbreaking tragedy of Troy Gentry's death in a helicopter crash last year has resulted in a new lawsuit suit. Gentry died on Sept. 8, 2017, after the helicopter he was taking a sightseeing tour in crashed to the ground near the Flying W Airport and Resort in Medford, New Jersey. Gentry was 50.

Angela K. Gentry, the widow of the late Montgomery Gentry star, has filed suit against Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation and Keystone Helicopter Corporation for multiple defects in the doomed helicopter.

The suit claims that the company 'made it a point to hide and deny" those defects in the copter, reports Courthouse News Service. "The dangers from the lack of crashworthiness and defects in the engine, transmission and sprag clutch, throttle cables, engine attachments and absence of crashworthy features were unknown to the average user and consumer of this helicopter but well known to these defendants who made it a point to hide and deny any problems that could and did cause serious personal injury and death," states the complaint, filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas by the Wolk Law Firm. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Montgomery Gentry Music, DVDs, Books and more

Montgomery Gentry T-shirts and Posters

More Montgomery Gentry News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death

Montgomery Gentry's Troy Gentry Killed in Helicopter Crash 2017 In Review

Montgomery Gentry Announce Here's To You Tour

Eddie Montgomery To Continue Making Music After Troy Gentry's Death

Montgomery Gentry Set Release Date for Final Album

Montgomery Gentry Releases 'Better Me' Lyric Video

Eddie Montgomery Makes First Statement Following Troy Gentry's Death

Montgomery Gentry Release New Song 'Better Me'

Troy Gentry's Final Grand Ole Opry Performance Goes Online

Grand Ole Opry Announce Troy Gentry Public Memorial Service


More Stories for Montgomery Gentry

Montgomery Gentry Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Recap: KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

Page Too:
Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

Page Too Rewind: Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation- Former One Direction Star Zayn Malik Previews New Music- Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Concert Fall Injury- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.