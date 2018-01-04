Justin Timberlake Announces 'Filthy' New Song

"This is a song called 'Filthy,' by Justin Timberlake," he revealed on Twitter. "This song should be played very loud." "Filthy" was co-written and co-produced by Timberlake, Timbaland, and Danja with additional writing credits from James Fauntleroy and Larrance Dopson.

The music video for "Filthy" was directed by award-winning director Mark Romanek. According to a press release, the "dance heavy video features Timberlake as a modern day inventor presenting his latest creation to the world." Read more here.