Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Macklemore And Kesha Teaming For 'Adventures' Tour 2017 In Review
01-05-2018
.
Macklemore

Macklemore And Kesha Teaming For 'Adventures' Tour was a top 17 story of December 2017: (Radio.com) Macklemore fans should be especially thankful for Kesha. A comedic new promo video for next summer's 'The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore' tour finds Macklemore ready to give up rapping to become a professional roller-blader.

That is until the arrival of Kesha, driving a classic Trans Am and decked out in a fabulous matching gold ensemble. The singer convinces him to give up his roller-blading dreams and go on tour with her instead.

The dynamic duo will launch the nine-week, 30-city tour June 6 in Phoenix, AZ, running until the final date on August 5 in Tampa, FL. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated on 'The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore' tour. Kesha will donate her proceeds to RAINN (Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network), the largest anti-sexual assault organization in the US. Macklemore will donate his proceeds to M Plus1, an organization that advances racial and social justice through the M&RL Equity Fund.

Watch 'The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore's tour trailer, which contains explicit language, and see all the dates here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Macklemore Music, DVDs, Books and more

Macklemore T-shirts and Posters

More Macklemore News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Macklemore And Kesha Teaming For 'Adventures' Tour 2017 In Review

Macklemore Is Very Proud Of His Naked Justin Bieber Painting 2017 In Review

Macklemore Releases 'Corner Store' Music Video

Macklemore And Kesha Teaming For 'Adventures' Tour

Macklemore Is Very Proud Of His Naked Justin Bieber Painting

Macklemore Brings Out Special Guest On The Tonight Show

Macklemore's Astrology Reading Changes Everything

Macklemore Reveals Wife's Pregnancy with Funny Video

Macklemore And Kesha Release Nostalgic 'Good Old Days' Video

Macklemore And Kesha Release 'Good Old Days'


More Stories for Macklemore

Macklemore Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Reunion Now In Top 5 Tours Of All Time- Metallica Declared The No. 1 Rock Artist of 2017- The Gaslight Anthem Reuniting For The 59 Sound Anniversary- more

Gene Simmons' Son Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations- The Distillers Reunion Teased With Video- Paul McCartney Aims To Put Out New Album This Year- more

'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer- Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl Rose- A Perfect Circle Kick Off 2018 With New Song- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Camp Moves To Have 'Shake It Off' Lawsuit Dismissed- Justin Timberlake Releases Video For New Single 'Filthy'- Kendrick Lamar and Sza Debuts New Track- more

Taylor Swift Adds New Dates To Her Reputation Tour- Justin Timberlake Announces 'Filthy' New Song- Bruno Mars Releases 'Finesse' Remix Featuring Cardi B- Sugarland Tour- more

Carrie Underwood Received Over 40 Facial Stitches From Fall- Justin Timberlake Announces New Album 'Man of the Woods'- Ed Sheeran The Simpsons Appearance Preview- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Reunion Now In Top 5 Tours Of All Time

Metallica Declared The No. 1 Rock Artist of 2017

The Gaslight Anthem Reuniting For The 59 Sound Anniversary

Fleetwood Mac Stream Previously-Unheard Version Of 'Landslide'

The Stray Cats Reuniting For First American Show In 10 Years

The Beatles Lead U.S Vinyl Sales To All Time High In 2017

Alice Cooper Releases Promo For Paranormal Tour

Red Fang Launching Their Own Branded Wine

Judas Priest Releasing 'Lighting Strike' Music Video

Paul McCartney and Yoko Ono React To Ringo Being Knighted

Tracii Guns Talks L.A. Guns Comeback Album

The Bee Gees One For All Tour Live Coming To Home Video

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Rocks The Arts And Crafts Store

Elton John Posts Heartfelt Tribute To His Mother After Funeral

Greg Lake Live In Piacenza Gets Limited Edition Release

Ornimental Streaming New Song 'Love Thy Enemy'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Camp Moves To Have 'Shake It Off' Lawsuit Dismissed

Justin Timberlake Releases Video For New Single 'Filthy'

Kendrick Lamar and Sza Debuts New Track 'All The Stars'

Liam Payne And Rita Ora Preview Their New Duet 'For You'

Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Pink To Perform At Grammy Awards

Kelly Clarkson's Home Was Burglarized 2017 In Review

DMX Takes Guilty Plea To $1.7 Million In Tax Evasion 2017 In Review

Meek Mill Deemed 'Danger To The Community' Denied Bail Request 2017 In Review

Pink And Christina Aguilera Recorded A Duet Together 2017 In Review

Ed Sheeran Spotify's Most Streamed Artist Of Year 2017 In Review

Katy Perry And Catholic Church Win $10 Million in Convent Case 2017 In Review

Nile Rodgers Had Surgery Following Cancer Diagnosis 2017 In Review

Randy Travis Addresses Release of DWI Arrest Video 2017 In Review

Usher and Lil Jon Working On In Studio On New Music 2017 In Review

Sia Addresses Maddie Ziegler Collaborations Criticisms 2017 In Review

Diddy And Beyonce Top Forbes' Annual Highest Paid 'Musicians' List2017 In Review

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.